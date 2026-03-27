Global Premiere of Award-winning Documentary: “UNBROKEN: The Untold Story of Shen Yun”

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Shen Yun’s 2026 world tour continues, some of our performers made a special stop between shows—swapping the stage for the red carpet.

They joined filmmakers and VIP guests at the global premiere of “Unbroken: The Untold Story of Shen Yun,” at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. The release of the new award-winning documentary by NTD’s Sincere Pictures comes just in time to celebrate Shen Yun’s 20th anniversary.

It also set the stage for Shen Yun’s return to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, for two and a half weeks of performances through Sunday, April 12.

Our principal dancers dazzled as they arrived in gowns inspired by traditional Chinese attire. The handmade dresses, in vibrant hues of yellow, orange, and blue, were designed by Shen Yun Artistic Director D.F., who designs all of Shen Yun’s costumes each year.

“Unbroken” follows Shen Yun’s rise as the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company, sharing the beauty of authentic Chinese culture—a vision of “China before communism”—with audiences across the globe. Through the eyes of our performers and their families, the film reveals the challenges they face behind the scenes. They persevere through the rigors of perfecting their craft—but also through a large-scale, escalating sabotage campaign linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

FOR A LIMITED TIME, WATCH DOCUMENTARY FOR FREE: UNBROKEN: THE UNTOLD STORY OF SHEN YUN.

After the film was screened to a full house, executive producer Steve Lance led a discussion panel with several cast members. They spoke of their journeys with Shen Yun, the targeted interference the company has endured, and the quiet resilience and faith that have kept them going.

They also emphasized the bigger picture to our story that is often missed. Nearly 100 Shen Yun performers have directly experienced the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong, our shared spiritual faith, in China. Some survived torture and escaped labor camps; others lost parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Part of Shen Yun’s mission is to expose this ongoing human rights crisis. These artists tell stories like their own on stage.

“Unbroken: The Untold Story of Shen Yun” is available to stream for free through April 12, 2026. Learn more at UnbrokenShenYunMovie.com

Shen Yun is now performing at David H. Koch Theater in New York City through April 12, 2026. Find tickets at ShenYun.com.

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SOURCE Shen Yun Performing Arts