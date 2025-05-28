Global Polymer Industries Leads North America in Custom-Molded UHMW-PE Solutions, Offering OEMs Faster, Stronger, Smarter Manufacturing Options

Made in the USA, Built to Perform: Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Parts Designed for Durability, Customization, and Speed

Global Polymer Industries, a premier compression molder of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW-PE), is proud to announce its continued leadership as North America’s top provider of custom-molded UHMW-PE components. From forestry and food processing to wastewater, agriculture, and advanced OEM manufacturing, Global Polymer delivers high-performance net-shape parts engineered to outperform traditional materials in even the harshest environments.

UHMW-PE is a unique thermoplastic with a molecular weight between 3.1 and 10 million, resulting in exceptional wear resistance, impact strength, low friction, and chemical resistance. But what sets Global Polymer Industries apart is not just the material, it’s how they mold it.

“Our compression-molding capabilities allow us to produce net- or near-net-shape UHMW-PE components that eliminate the need for costly secondary machining,” said Jeff Hieb, Plant Manager for Global Polymer. “That means faster turnaround, lower overhead, and exact-fit parts tailored to each customer’s equipment needs.”

Built in America. Built for Reliability.

With U.S.-based operations, Global Polymer helps manufacturing companies and OEMs reduce reliance on overseas suppliers and achieve shorter lead times. By partnering with Global Polymer, companies gain a competitive edge:

Superior Material Performance – UHMW-PE parts resist wear, abrasion, moisture, and chemicals better than many metals or standard plastics.

Faster Delivery – Located in South Dakota, Global Polymer can produce and ship custom parts in significantly less time than offshore competitors.

Custom Molding Expertise – Whether it’s sprockets for agriculture, wear liners for conveyors, or bushings for car wash systems, Global Polymer builds each part to spec and scale.

Why OEMs Are Switching to UHMW-PE from Global Polymer

Many OEM engineers are discovering that UHMW-PE’s properties, combined with Global Polymer’s net-shape molding process, can replace more expensive, heavier, or high-maintenance materials like steel, rubber, or nylon.

Industries seeing the most benefit include:

Forestry: Custom bushings, sprockets, and log-handling components that last longer with less maintenance.

Water & Wastewater: Chemical- and abrasion-resistant parts like liners, seals, and auger bearings.

Distribution & Packaging: Wear strips, chain guides, and dock bumpers that enhance flow and reduce friction.

Transportation & Marine: Corrosion-resistant snowplow blades and dock protectors that perform in rugged environments.

OEM Manufacturing: Custom-molded, high-volume parts, like wear pads, chain guides, and bushings, delivered with consistency and precision.

Global Polymer’s facility is engineered for both large-scale production and specialty part runs. From high-volume replacement parts to custom components for new equipment, their team partners directly with procurement specialists, engineers, and supply chain managers to streamline sourcing and maximize ROI.

About Global Polymer

Global Polymer is a North American leader in the compression molding of UHMW-PE components. With advanced manufacturing capabilities and an unwavering commitment to quality, the company specializes in custom-molded net-shape parts used across a wide range of industries. Built in the USA, Global Polymer helps OEMs reduce costs, improve part performance, and accelerate delivery-without compromising durability or precision.

Media Contact:

Global Polymer

Phone: (605) 256-3150

Website: www.globalpolymer.com

Email: Emily Sorenson – emilys@henkinschultz.com

SOURCE: Global Polymer Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire