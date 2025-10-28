Global Industrial Company to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 28, 2025

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company’s results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 28th. To access the call, please dial (412)-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company’s website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com. If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, “We Can Supply That®”.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Collin Dreizen

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company

