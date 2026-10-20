Global Gaming Solutions Acquires Wyoming Horse Racing

Portfolio includes 13 Horse Palace OTB locations, live horse racing operations across Wyoming

Global Gaming WY LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Gaming Solutions LLC , has completed a transaction to acquire 100% of the membership interests of Wyoming Funding LLC dba Wyoming Horse Racing and its 13 Horse Palace Gaming & OTB locations, expanding its horse racing, gaming and entertainment footprint into the state of Wyoming.

Owned by the Chickasaw Nation, Global Gaming Solutions was established in 2008 to leverage the tribe’s expertise in the gaming, hospitality and entertainment industries.

“We congratulate Global Gaming Solutions and are excited about this acquisition and expansion,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Chris Anoatubby. “Diversification of our business portfolio remains an integral business strategy that continues our vision of economic stability and longevity for Chickasaw citizens.”

The acquired portfolio includes 13 Horse Palace OTBs with over 1,500 historic horse racing (HHR) machines across Wyoming as well as the company’s live horse racing operations based at Sweetwater Downs Racetrack in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

“For nearly 20 years, Global Gaming Solutions has proven to be a catalyst for expanding our footprint in gaming, racing and entertainment in Oklahoma, then into Texas and now Wyoming,” said Dan Boren, Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Commerce and Global Gaming Solutions board chairman. “Our proven expertise and commitment to customer experiences align seamlessly with the established Horse Palace OTBs and racing operations.”

The acquisition continues the expansion of Global Gaming Solutions, parent of Global Gaming WY LLC. Global Gaming Solutions’ portfolio includes racing and gaming assets across Oklahoma and Texas. The company owns and operates Remington Park in Oklahoma City and Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, Texas. Officials recently announced an agreement framework has been reached that will lead to Lone Star Park becoming home to the coveted All-American Triple Crown Series in 2027.

Global Gaming Solutions also manages nearly 1,400 hotel rooms at WinStar World Casino and Resort. As of today, Global Gaming Solutions directly employs over 1,250 people in Oklahoma, Texas, California and Wyoming.

“Behind today’s milestone are hundreds of employees and thousands of patrons in communities throughout the state who are part of the Horse Palace and Sweetwater Downs experience,” said Skip Seeley, Global Gaming Solutions president/CEO. “We look forward to growing relationships with the people in each of those communities for years to come.”

The Wyoming Gaming Commission approved the transfer of the live event and simulast permits during a special meeting held Oct. 16, 2026. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as financial advisor and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP served as legal advisor to Global Gaming Solutions.

Valtus Capital Group served as financial advisor and Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal advisor to Wyoming Funding LLC, a joint venture between Pacesetter Racing and Gaming LLC and an affiliate of Sculptor Real Estate.

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About Global Gaming Solutions

Owned by the Chickasaw Nation, Global Gaming Solutions serves as the tribe’s commercial business and economic diversification arm, maximizing its expertise in the gaming, hospitality and entertainment industries. Global Gaming Solutions operates and manages successful horse racing, gaming and entertainment properties in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Through its expertise in gaming operations, racing management, hospitality services and strategic development, Global Gaming Solutions is dedicated to creating exceptional entertainment and hospitality experiences while generating lasting economic impact in the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://www.globalgamingsol.com.

About Pacesetter Racing and Gaming LLC

Pacesetter Racing and Gaming (PRG), in conjunction with WY Funding LLC, acquired Wyoming Horse Racing LLC from Eugene Joyce in December of 2021. PRG is owned by industry stalwarts Nick Hughes, John Sheldon and Pete Liguori, who have decades of experience in the horse racing, hospitality and gaming industries. WHR spearheaded the foundation of HHR terminals in Wyoming, which significantly grew the state’s horse industry and meaningfully contributed to Wyoming tax revenues since the Joyce family revived racing in 1989 and 2011.

About Sculptor Real Estate

Sculptor Real Estate was founded in 2003 and has invested in over $27 billion of real estate assets across 30 different real estate-related asset classes including direct equity investments, preferred equity structures, ground leases, senior loans, mezzanine loans, among other real estate investments. Sculptor Real Estate is an investment solution offered by Sculptor Capital Management, a leading global alternative asset management firm with approximately $39 billion in assets under management. Sculptor operates as part of Rithm Capital Corp., a global alternative asset manager with significant experience managing credit and real estate assets. For more information, visit www.sculptor.com.

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Media Contact:

Shaundra North | Koch Communications | snorth@kochcomm.com | (405) 219-7712

SOURCE: Global Gaming Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire