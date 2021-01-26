Global Content and Application Providers Market Report 2020: Market to Reach $45.6 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Content and Application Providers – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Content and Application Providers Market to Reach $45.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Content and Application Providers estimated at US$33.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hosting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$23.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Delivery segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $10 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR

The Content and Application Providers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Transport Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

In the global Transport segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alibaba (China) Co., Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Axel Springer SE

Baidu, Inc.

eBay Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc.

LinkedIn Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Sina Corporation

Spotify AB

Tencent Holdings Limited

Twitter, Inc.

Yahoo!, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Content and Application Provider Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Content and Application Providers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Content and Application Providers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Content and Application Providers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Hosting (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Hosting (Service Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Hosting (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Delivery (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Delivery (Service Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Delivery (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Transport (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Transport (Service Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Transport (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Content and Application Provider Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Content and Application Providers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027

Content and Application Providers Market in the United States by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Content and Application Providers Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

