Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 684.0 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Benzodiazepines–According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bulimia nervosa treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 455.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of bulimia nervosa, increasing research and development activities, rising product approvals from regulatory authorities, and others.

Researchers are indulged in launching an app for the management of eating disorders, which is expected to drive growth of the global bulimia nervosa treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, on 7th February 2020, researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, U.S., launched an app for providing behavioral therapy training sessions in the form of telemedicine, by the health coach to the patients suffering from eating disorders such as bulimia nervosa. Such telemedicine sessions are expected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market players are engaged in receiving approvals from the regulatory authorities which is an important step for launching the product in the market. For instance, in 2019, Lupin received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval for the version of antidepressant Fluoxetine tablets of strengths 10 mg and 20 mg, which are indicated for the treatment of bulimia nervosa, panic disorder, major depressive disorder etc.

Therapeutic centers are indulged in launching associations for spreading awareness among the population about the new treatment options for bulimia nervosa, which is expected to drive growth of the bulimia nervosa treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Fairhaven Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, launched Mid-South Eating Disorders Association, a non-profit organization, in order to provide awareness about the management and latest treatment options for the bulimia nervosa for the treatment providers.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global bulimia nervosa treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing prevalence of mental disorders among the population. For instance, in 2018, according to the article published in the Global Burden of Disease Journal, around 3.8% of the global population suffered from anxiety disorders, out of which 2.8% males and 1.0% females suffered from anxiety disorders.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global bulimia nervosa treatment market over the forecast period, owing to rising research activities for studying the eating disorder, in this region. For instance, in 2018, Apple donated 1,000 apple watches to the University of North Carolina School Of Medicine, which is conducting a study called the Binge Eating Genetics INitiative (BEGIN). The study is being conducted for studying the causes as well as symptoms for eating disorders such as bulimia nervosa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global bulimia nervosa treatment market include Allergan, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market, By Treatment Type: Drug Treatment Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI) Benzodiazepines Tricyclic Antidepressants Others Non-drug Treatment Nutritional Therapy Behavioral Therapy Others

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Intravenous Others

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Bulimia Nervosa Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



