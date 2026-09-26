Global Breakthrough Artist Eylsia Nicolas Redefines Modern Music With the Invention of EOP – Eylsia’s Orchestral Pop – Surging to #1 Today on the Global Groover Singer‑Songwriter Charts and Generating Over 50 Million Views in Just Weeks

Eylsia Nicolas is reshaping the global music landscape with the launch of EOP – Eylsia’s Orchestral Pop, a trademarked genre blending classical orchestration, house, Afrobeat, ragtime, percussive piano, and her reconstructed vocal architecture. The sound is accelerating at unprecedented speed: Music on My Mind reached #1 today on the Global Groover Singer‑Songwriter Charts, marking the fastest rise of any EOP track to date.

Across “Music on My Mind,” “Celebration,” and the flagship track “EOP,” Eylsia’s Orchestral Pop sound has generated more than 50 million views in just the past few weeks, establishing EOP as one of the most rapidly accelerating new genres of 2026.

Eylsia’s rise is not a comeback story. It is the emergence of a new cultural architect.

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Critical Acclaim for EOP – Eylsia’s Orchestral Pop

“Perhaps her most fascinating soundscape yet… an adventurous fusion that showcases her relentless urge to experiment beyond traditional boundaries.” – Apricot Magazine

“EOP immediately stands out for its refusal to stay inside one musical box… a distinctive identity.” – Kindline Magazine

“EOP breaks away from traditional boundaries, blending house, Afrobeat, classical, ragtime and percussion piano with Eylsia’s unique vocal texture.” – Zillions Magazine

“We appreciate this musical style and are excited to share it with our listeners.” – Radio Saint‑Dié

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A Life That Defies Every Mold

Eylsia’s upcoming biography, Hold On Another Day, chronicles a life defined by reinvention. She entered the Orange Bowl at age 10, won the Irish Open at 14, competed at Wimbledon and the US Open, and trained under Nick Bollettieri as one of the earliest students in what would become the IMG empire. Her body was never built for the sport – she began at sixty pounds and under five feet tall – yet she competed in a world of giants.

After injuries ended her tennis career, she earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence. A chance encounter with a world‑renowned inventor redirected her path into entertainment, patented audio formats, and global retail. By her twenties she was running multimillion‑dollar operations, developing Deco Disc, collaborating with major record labels, and living at the center of Hollywood’s cultural orbit before a personal collapse forced her to rebuild again.

She later became one of the youngest college presidents in the world, leading New York College of Health Professions, and was engaged to the Engelhorn family before choosing to leave everything to pursue invention, fashion, and music.

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Cultural Resonance: “We Outshine” and the Outshine Community

Eylsia’s music has also found meaningful support within the LGBTQ+ community. Her anthem “We Outshine,” written to encourage her former Bollettieri tennis teammate Bobby Blair during his personal journey, has surpassed ten million views. The song will open a private event at the Outshine Film Festival on October 1 in Ft. Lauderdale, which will include a tribute clip featuring Bobby Blair and Billie Jean King. The moment reflects Eylsia’s long‑standing empathy for outsiders and her ability to write music that resonates across communities, regardless of identity.

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The Voice That Wasn’t Supposed to Return

COVID complications cost Eylsia 20% of her lung capacity and severely damaged her vocal cords. Doctors told her she would never sing again.

Instead, she invented her way back.

Working with medical specialists, sound‑restoration scientists, and AI‑driven vocal reconstruction, she regained her ability to sing and secured a U.S. patent in December 2025 for new 3D spatial sound technology. With no contracts, no followers, and no industry support, she entered the indie charts – and critics responded.

She won Best Pop Song of 2025, was nominated Best Artist of the Year, and was featured in Billboard’s Grammy Edition. By 2026 she became one of the first Western artists to penetrate India at scale, singing phonetically in Hindi and generating over 800 million social media views. Her following now exceeds 2.5 million.

Today, Eylsia stands at the center of a new global movement – not as a comeback story, but as the inventor of a new sound.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music is accelerating towards 800 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of U.S. and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector’s patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector’s patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire