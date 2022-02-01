Global Atlantic’s Your Thriving Practice Podcast Examines the 60/40 Asset Allocation Strategy

The “60/40: One Year Later” Interview Series Includes Expert Voices from KKR, BlackRock, the American Association of Individual Investors, and The American College of Financial Services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today released its latest Your Thriving Practice podcast series, “60/40: One Year Later,” which explores the failure of the 60/40 portfolio in 2022, its effect on investors’ savings, its 2023 rebound, and how to think about asset allocation going forward.





These discussions include interviews with several industry thought leaders to offer insights and guidance on managing client portfolios. Guests include:

Matt Estes, Managing Director, BlackRock

Charles Rotblut, Vice President, American Association of Individual Investors

Wade Pfau, PhD, Professor of Retirement Income, The American College of Financial Services

Stephen Morello, Principal, Client and Partner Group, KKR

Jeannie Underwood, SVP, Head of Global Atlantic Consulting

Global Atlantic launched Your Thriving Practice in June 2022 to help financial professionals build, manage, and grow their businesses, exploring the most pressing topics facing financial professionals today, with discussions covering the latest news, industry trends, and expert insights needed to be successful.

The Your Thriving Practice podcast, hosted by former NBC Connecticut news anchor Dan Corcoran, is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, as well as the Your Thriving Practice section of the Global Atlantic professional website, which is a hub of valuable practice management ideas, insightful business building insights and industry perspectives.

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company’s performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR’s investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR’s parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Contacts

ICR Inc.



[email protected]

(203) 682-8268