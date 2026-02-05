Glo Tanning Brings Luxury Wellness and Self-Care to Abilene

Glo Tanning is announcing the opening of its newest location in Abilene, Texas on February 7th, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo’s full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is owned and operated by Sarah Collins and Ken Collins, who saw an opportunity to expand access to luxury wellness offerings in their hometown. Their goal is to bring more options for self-care, confidence, and relaxation to the community while building a team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from Red Light Therapy, full body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

“Our growth into Abilene reflects the demand we are seeing nationwide for accessible, spa-quality wellness experiences,” said Onyi Odunukwe, CEO and Founder of Glo Tanning. “We are proud to welcome Sarah Collins and Ken Collin into the Glo family and excited for the community to experience what makes our studios stand out. Every new location is an opportunity to help people feel confident and cared for, and we look forward to doing that in Abilene.”

The new location can be found at:

3981 Ridgemont Dr

Abilene, TX 79606

About Glo Tanning

Founded in 2010, Glo Tanning has grown into one of the fastest-expanding wellness franchises in the nation, with 105 locations open and 250 in development. The company offers UV tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services through its spa-like studios. Glo’s proprietary Perfect Tan in One Day® system and comprehensive franchise support have made it a leader in accessible luxury wellness.

