Glasses Frame Market Expected to Reach $26,419.3 Million by 2033–Allied Market Research

Consumers are attracted to innovative frame designs and materials, such as hypoallergenic and lightweight alternatives. The augmented reality (AR) and smart glasses markets are expanding as well.

WILMINGTON, Del. , July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Glasses Frame Market by Shape (Rectangle, Round, Cat Eye, Square, Aviator, Hexagon, Wayfarer, and Others) and By Country (France, Italy, UK, Japan, United States, and South Korea): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035″. According to the report, the global glasses frame market was valued at $14,026.9 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $26,419.3 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The growing prevalence of vision issues and growing awareness of eye health are factors driving up demand for corrective eyewear. Comfort and style are improved by technological developments in frame materials and innovative design, attracting a larger customer base. The growing trend for fashionable and designer frames is also fueled by the influence of celebrity sponsorships and an increasingly fashion-conscious populace. Increased consumer access to a wider range of options is another benefit of the growth of e-commerce platforms, which increases sales. Furthermore, since older persons frequently use prescription eyewear, the aging of the global population particularly in industrialized regions further promotes market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $14,026.9 million Market Size in 2033 $26,419.3 million CAGR 6.8 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Shape and Country Drivers Rise in the aging population

Increase in screen time and digital device usage

Increased spending on luxury eyewear Opportunities Advances in 3D printing technology for frame manufacturing

Growth in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable frames Restraints Increase in prevalence of counterfeit products

Limited distribution networks in rural areas

The rectangle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By shape, the rectangle segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the glasses frame market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Many iconic eyewear brands, such as Ray-Ban and Persol, have rectangle frame styles that have become part of their brand heritage and identity, appealing to consumers who desire these classic designs. The wayfarer segment showcases the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The demand for wayfarer frames has rapidly increased in the global glasses frame market due to their enduring style and versatile design.

United States to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on the country, the United States held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in the U.S. prioritize style along with functionality, opting for frames that offer comfort and durability. However, Japan is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2024-2033. The glasses frame industry in Japan is expected to thrive, driven by craftsmanship, technological advancement, and a deep-rooted culture of excellence in design and manufacturing.

Leading Market Players: –

Charmant Group

De Rigo Vision S.P.A.

EssilorLuxottica

Fielmann Group AG

Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Mondottica Limited

Safilo Group S.P.A

Silhouette International Schmied AG

Tory Burch LLC.

Warby Parker

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the glasses frame market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

