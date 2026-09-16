Gladstone Investment Corporation Supports Global GRAB’s Acquisition of Barrier1 Systems

Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (“Gladstone Investment”) is pleased to announce its continued investment in Global GRAB Technologies, Inc. (“Global GRAB”), providing additional capital to support the acquisition of Barrier1 Systems, LLC (“Barrier1”).

Global GRAB, headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is a leading provider of physical perimeter security and hostile vehicle mitigation solutions serving military installations, government facilities, critical infrastructure, transportation, utility, commercial and other high-security environments. Barrier1, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of engineered anti-ram vehicle barrier systems. Founded in 2006, Barrier1’s portfolio includes crash-rated bollards, drop and swing arms, wedge barriers, crash beams and vehicle arrestor net systems designed to address a broad range of perimeter security requirements across high-security and mission-critical applications.

The acquisition meaningfully expands Global GRAB’s portfolio of engineered and crash-rated perimeter security products and adds complementary engineering and U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities. Alongside the recent acquisition of RSSI Barriers, Barrier1 represents another significant step in Global GRAB’s strategy to expand its product portfolio and further strengthen its position as a holistic provider of perimeter security and facility-hardening solutions.

Together, Global GRAB, Barrier1 and RSSI offer customers a broader suite of crash-rated vehicle barriers, less-than-lethal technologies, perimeter reinforcement systems, intelligent detection solutions, integrated access control products, and engineering, integration, installation, service and lifecycle support capabilities for high-security perimeter and facility protection applications.

“Barrier1 has built a highly respected business with a strong portfolio of both tested and engineered products, deep technical expertise and a longstanding commitment to protecting critical facilities and infrastructure,” said Brian Cooper, President of Global GRAB’s Engineering and Infrastructure Solutions division. “We’re excited to bring Barrier1 into the Global GRAB family of brands and combine the strengths of our teams to offer customers an even broader range of products and capabilities across the perimeter security market.”

“Barrier1 is a great strategic fit with Global GRAB and meaningfully expands both our product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities,” said Mark Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Global GRAB. “The combination strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive solutions to customers with increasingly complex perimeter security and facility-hardening requirements.”

“Barrier1 is a highly strategic acquisition for Global GRAB and another important step in expanding the platform’s product portfolio and capabilities,” said Michael Cueter, Managing Director at Gladstone Investment. “Barrier1 brings a well-recognized brand, a broad portfolio of engineered and crash-rated products, strong U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, and longstanding customer relationships across demanding high-security environments. We are excited to continue supporting the Global GRAB team as they expand the platform’s capabilities and ability to provide comprehensive perimeter security and facility-hardening solutions to customers protecting critical infrastructure and national assets.”

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information on Gladstone Investment can be found at www.GladstoneInvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.Gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment, Global GRAB, Barrier1 and their management teams, and the ability of Gladstone Investment, Global GRAB and Barrier1 to grow and expand are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment’s current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

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