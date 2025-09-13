Gladstone Capital Announces $0.10 Supplemental Cash Distribution to Common Stockholders

Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors declared the following additional supplemental cash distribution to common stockholders payable in September 2025.

Common Stock: A supplemental distribution of $0.10 per share of common stock in September 2025 payable per the table below.

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution September 23 September 29 $ 0.10

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”) to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire