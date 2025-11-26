Giving Thanks: LegalMatch Reminds Students to Apply for the “LegalMatch.com’s Legal Futures Initiative Scholarship” This Holiday Season

LegalMatch Offers Scholarship for Aspiring Attorneys: Submit Your Scholarship Application by June 2026



As Thanksgiving approaches, LegalMatch.com , America’s first-ever attorney-client matching platform, would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the students and future professionals who comprise America’s legal community. LegalMatch believes in fostering future leaders in the legal field by providing financial support to those who aspire to make a difference in their communities.

In the spirit of giving, LegalMatch would like to encourage students to apply for LegalMatch.com’s Legal Futures Initiative Scholarship , awarded annually to students pursuing a law degree who feel strongly about becoming passionate and caring lawyers. Our scholarship program not only helps ease the financial burden of education but also encourages students to embrace the values of community service and support.

“Education is where the future leaders in the law are trained. However, college tuition is quite costly, and LegalMatch is sensitive to this challenge that many students face. Our scholarship program intends to help alleviate some of that financial burden to ensure that students can concentrate on their education and their future,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

We encourage all eligible students to apply for the LegalMatch.com’s Legal Futures Initiative Scholarship . Any undergraduate junior or senior at a four-year college or university with a minimum. 3.75 GPA who plans to attend law school may apply for the opportunity by submitting a brief essay. The application deadline is June 30th, 2026, and the winner will be officially announced on July 31st, 2026. Happy applying, and Happy Thanksgiving from LegalMatch.

