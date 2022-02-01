GigXR Announces Worldwide Availability of Insight Series in Partnership with 3D Medical Animation Experts ANIMA RES

Releases 3D application series with structurally accurate holograms of heart, lung and kidney

Provides hyper-realistic modality that cannot be replicated with cadavers or analog tools

Empowers institutions with next-gen immersive learning that is cost- and resource-efficient

Complements Gig Immersive Learning Platform’s portfolio of holographic applications

LOS ANGELES & BONN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GigXR, Inc., a global provider of holographic healthcare training, announced today the availability of the Insight Series by ANIMA RES to provide hyper-realistic 3D anatomy learning for medical schools, nursing schools, healthcare providers and government and defense agencies worldwide.

The Insight Series by ANIMA RES features accurately structured 3D models of the lung (Insight Lung), heart (Insight Heart) and kidney (Insight Kidney) to enable learners to see the impacts of conditions and diseases on the affected organs. Delivered on the Gig Immersive Learning Platform, the applications provide institutions and instructors globally with holographic anatomy content that is true-to-life, cost- and resource-effective and scalable.

“Holograms provide significant advantages for teaching anatomy and can also serve as an effective resource to complement cadavers or paid simulated patient-actors for diagnostic simulations. Integrating holograms into the curriculum adds a whole new level of immersion and visual representation that today’s digitally-savvy medical learners can really benefit from,” said Mark Cohen, M.D., Dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, and Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at Carle Health.

“Interactive and realistic holograms help learners see the physiology in a way that not only enhances the anatomic and pathophysiology knowledge they are building, but also adds perspective to how anatomic holograms can be incorporated for future diagnostic applications in the clinical setting as well as for patient education,” continued Cohen.

The Insight Series by ANIMA RES is integrated with the Gig Immersive Learning Platform which provides a simple, centralized hub for institution-wide immersive learning across levels, programs and departments. Instructors and learners can access the applications using mixed reality headsets or any Android or iOS mobile phone or tablet, and display each 3D model of the heart, lung or kidney to accurately observe how each organ might be affected by various modes of disease.

Insight Heart shows movements of a healthy heart or the stages, consequences and treatment of common heart problems, including myocardial infarction (heart attack), atrial fibrillation and arterial hypertension. This is especially important as heart attacks are frequently misdiagnosed and all of these conditions need to be identified as early as possible.

shows movements of a healthy heart or the stages, consequences and treatment of common heart problems, including myocardial infarction (heart attack), atrial fibrillation and arterial hypertension. This is especially important as heart attacks are frequently misdiagnosed and all of these conditions need to be identified as early as possible. Insight Lung provides an in-depth look at asthma and COPD and their effect on lungs when compared to the organ in healthy condition, helping learners understand the pathology behind each condition and evaluation of proper treatment options.

provides an in-depth look at asthma and COPD and their effect on lungs when compared to the organ in healthy condition, helping learners understand the pathology behind each condition and evaluation of proper treatment options. Insight Kidney creates a macroscopic to microscopic visualization of healthy kidneys or those affected by common and rare diseases such as CKD, aHUS, IgAN and C3G, giving learners a detailed look at structural and functional changes caused by each pathology.

“Showing learners accurate 3D organ function and disease progression removes the friction between students mastering anatomy and applying their learnings to a real-life patient,” said Pablo Olmos, CEO at ANIMA RES. “Partnering with GigXR gives us the springboard to expand our geographic reach to match GigXR’s global footprint and get our market-leading content into the hands of educators and learners worldwide. Together, we aim to give learners the best tools for success throughout training and clinical practice.”

“At the intersection of technology, medicine and design, holograms provide a unique method to show the structural changes caused by disease, which gives learners an unparalleled way to understand how anatomy impacts medicine. GigXR has allowed us to share our expertise and passion for medical animation that introduces future-ready tools to tomorrow’s healthcare professionals,” said Rodrigo Olmos, Co-CEO at ANIMA RES.

Each 3D organ model serves as a complementary learning layer for instructors to bring multiple holographic training applications together – including those delivered by the Gig Immersive Learning Platform – powering seamless, hyper-realistic learning. Additional applications from GigXR include HoloScenarios, HoloHuman and HoloPatient, created in partnership with medical education experts at the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation, Morlen Health (a subsidiary of Northwest Permanente P.C.), University of Michigan and 3D4Medical by Elsevier.

“The debut of the Insight Series with ANIMA RES reinforces our ability to collaborate with leading mixed reality partners while also providing healthcare institutions the content and tools to scale high-quality immersive learning across their curriculum,” said Jared Mermey, CEO of GigXR.

“As holographic training gains global adoption, GigXR is committed to providing the same flexibility and ease of use as traditional teaching tools while allowing its benefits to enhance the learning experience with its natural advantages,” Mermey added. “The Gig Immersive Learning Platform makes integrating multiple immersive applications that span different health topics easy to do such that an instructor can seamlessly use multiple apps even during a single lesson.”

The real-world benefits of integrated holographic training provided by GigXR will be demonstrated by Dean Cohen at the IEEE / ACM Chase 2022 Conference on November 19. He will use Insight Lung, by ANIMA RES, and the Respiratory Module of HoloScenarios, created in collaboration with the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation, to show how to care for an asthmatic patient while understanding the impact the disease can have on the lungs.

“Insight Series’ in-depth look at the effects of disease on vital organs is an incredible new resource that integrates with key learning and curricular opportunities for students. We believe that it will advance healthcare training by providing a deeper understanding of the human body from normal anatomy and physiology to what changes happen in disease states,” added Cohen.

The Gig Immersive Learning Platform enables healthcare institutions to scale their use of immersive learning by allowing them to curate a custom catalog of mixed reality applications that maps to their teaching and training curricula. All applications on the platform, including the Insight Series by ANIMA RES, share a series of features including:

Centralized management from one dashboard

Single sign-on with the same credentials

Easy access of content via scanning QR codes

Distributed learning amongst remote participants

Holograms and animations shared in real time

Creation and scheduling immersive learning sessions

The Insight Series by ANIMA RES, delivered by the Gig Immersive Learning Platform, is available for licensing starting today. To learn more or to demo the applications, email [email protected]. For more information on GigXR, head to GigXR.com. For more information on ANIMA RES, visit AnimaRes.com.

About GigXR

GigXR is a provider of eXtended Reality (XR) learning systems for instructor-led teaching and training that enhances learning outcomes for medical and nursing schools, hospitals and higher education and the Department of Defense. GigXR’s immersive learning system includes a growing catalog of mixed reality applications that run on a robust platform, designed to break through the limitations of conventional 2D learning resources, by placing true-to-life 3D simulations in a collaborative physical space using the Microsoft HoloLens 2. GigXR is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with global customers in the US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. To learn more about GigXR visit GigXR.com.

About ANIMA RES

ANIMA RES is a specialist in 3D medical animations and interactive Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality and Virtual Reality applications with a particular focus on the pharmaceutical, medical and biotechnological sectors. Our goal is to make medical education fascinating, explorable, and fun for physicians and students as well as accessible to patients – anywhere and anytime, on congresses, medical offices, hospitals, in or out of the classroom, lecture hall or living room. We are passionate about taking medical education one step further and have developed visually stunning and highly interactive content based on real life medical and scientific specifications. As an internationally recognised expert for AR, MR and VR we work closely together with the leading tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and Magic Leap. To learn more about ANIMA RES visit animares.com.

Press Images



Press kit available HERE

Contacts

Lindsey Henn



[email protected]

+1 626.893.4228