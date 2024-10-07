GIGABYTE to Showcase AI-powered Innovations and Exclusive Giveaways at Adobe MAX 2024

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand is excited to announce its participation at Adobe MAX 2024 , the Creativity Conference hosted by Adobe. GIGABYTE is a Bronze Sponsor of this annual event, taking place October 14 to 16, 2024. At the GIGABYTE booth, attendees will have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge hardware technology designed for creators through live demos and interactive experiences.

The GIGABYTE booth will feature AI PCs, including the AORUS 17X , equipped with an Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU, showcases real-time AI image generation with Stable Diffusion ComfyUI, with NVIDIA TensorRT acceleration for the best performance. Visitors will have the chance to see their live image captured, transformed, and enhanced using AI tools. For visitors looking for more, the AORUS 16X will also be on display for creative workflows perfectly.

Another exciting demo will feature the TRX50 PC system running Adobe Premiere Pro to showcase VR 360 video editing. Within the system, the TRX50 AERO D and GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 combination ensures seamless real-time playback and editing performance, demonstrating GIGABYTE’s commitment to high-end creative solutions.

In addition to product demos, GIGABYTE will host an instant win giveaway at the booth. By filling out a short survey, attendees can instantly win exclusive prizes. GIGABYTE will also run a social media giveaway during the event week to engage fans and followers on AORUS Instagram.

“We’re excited to attend Adobe MAX this year and showcase how our products can empower creators to push their boundaries,” said Howard Chiu, North America Marketing Director, GIGABYTE. “From AI image generation to VR editing, our systems are designed to meet the needs of professionals who demand high-performance tools.”

Be sure to visit the GIGABYTE booth at Adobe MAX 2024 to experience the AI-powered creative technology firsthand. For more information, please visit https://us.aorus.com/event-detail.php?i=2968 .

