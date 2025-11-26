Giga Fitness (born from the $GIGA meme coin community) Rolls Out New Supplements on Walmart.com

A Breakthrough in Merging Web3 With Mainstream Retail

The Giga Fitness brand, which was born out of the $GIGA cultural movement, announced that the lifestyle brand Giga Fitness, has officially launched a line of premium fitness supplements now available on Walmart.com. This marks a major milestone in bridging Web3 culture with mainstream Web2 retail distribution, an unprecedented move for a meme-based crypto project.

The new lineup includes three flagship products:

Giga Fitness Whey Protein Powder

Giga Fitness Pre-Workout Powder

Giga Fitness Creagreens, Creatine + Super Greens

All products feature integrated QR codes on packaging that link customers directly to $GIGA listings on major crypto exchanges, seamlessly connecting retail consumers with the broader GIGA ecosystem. This innovation reflects the project’s vision for creating a fully decentralized, lifestyle-driven brand that extends far beyond traditional crypto boundaries.

“Strength, confidence, discipline-these values define the GigaChad philosophy, and bringing them to life through real-world products is the natural next step,” said Mike O’Hearn, American bodybuilder, actor, and Giga Fitness partner. “This new supplement line fuels performance and fuels the culture behind $GIGA.”

UFC star Paulo Costa, a known $GIGA holder, added: “The GIGA community pushes me every day. Seeing Giga Fitness expand into top retailers like Walmart shows how powerful this movement really is.”

The availability of Giga Fitness products on Walmart.com signals a groundbreaking moment for the crypto world demonstrating how a Web3 asset can successfully translate into a mass-market retail brand. This fusion of crypto, fitness, and consumer products positions GIGA Fitness as a category pioneer, merging digital culture with real-world wellness solutions.

Beyond supplements, Giga Fitness plans to expand its product catalog, create experiential events, and further strengthen and grow the $GIGA community.

Consumers can explore the full product line here: https://www.walmart.com/search?q=giga%20fitness

About $GIGA

$GIGA is a meme coin centered around the iconic GigaChad meme. The project brings together people from all walks of life, with the goal of pushing masculinity, fitness and self improvement.

About Giga Fitness

Giga Fitness is the wellness and lifestyle initiative born out of the $GIGA community, with the goal of growing and strengthening the $GIGA community. The brand offers premium supplements and fitness products designed around the GigaChad philosophy of health, discipline, and empowerment, bridging the gap between Web3 communities and mainstream consumer markets.

