GIBO WATCH Introduces Breakthrough in AI Filmmaking: Solving Continuity and Context at Scale

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO) today announced a major technological advancement under its GIBO WATCH framework, addressing one of the most critical limitations in AI-generated filmmaking: continuity and contextual consistency across scenes.

As AI-generated video production rapidly scales, maintaining visual coherence—such as consistent character appearance, scene transitions, and narrative flow—has emerged as a fundamental challenge. GIBO’s latest proprietary system directly tackles this issue by introducing a suite of engines designed to ensure persistent context awareness, version traceability, and automated quality assurance throughout the content production lifecycle.

This development represents a significant milestone toward achieving production-grade AI filmmaking, where large-scale content generation can meet professional storytelling standards.

Solving the “Continuity Problem” in AI Video Production

Traditional AI video generation systems often struggle with maintaining consistency across frames and scenes. Issues such as changing character outfits, inconsistent environments, and visual artifacts have limited the scalability of AI-generated content for professional use.

GIBO WATCH introduces a new layer of intelligence that enables AI systems to “remember” and enforce continuity rules across the entire production process.

At the core of this advancement is GIBO’s proprietary Context-Retention Engine, which tracks key narrative and visual elements—including character attributes, styling, scene composition, and storyline progression—ensuring that generated content remains consistent from start to finish.

Integrated Engines Powering Next-Generation AI Filmmaking

The GIBO WATCH framework integrates multiple specialized components to deliver a fully controlled and scalable AI production environment.

The Version Control & Collaboration System allows creators and production teams to track iterative changes across scripts, scenes, and edits, enabling structured workflows and collaborative content development. This ensures that every version of a project can be reviewed, refined, and reverted with precision.

The Context-Retention Engine serves as the backbone of continuity management, preserving character identity, wardrobe, visual styling, and environmental consistency across multiple scenes and episodes.

The Automated QA Engine continuously scans generated content for visual inconsistencies and technical defects, such as background morphing, rendering artifacts, or scene misalignment. This system significantly reduces manual review requirements while improving overall production quality.

In addition, GIBO WATCH incorporates UGC Moderation Tools, enabling platforms to manage large volumes of user-generated content by automatically detecting policy violations, inappropriate material, and quality issues, ensuring a safer and more reliable content ecosystem.

Advancing Toward Industrial-Grade AI Content Production

With these advancements, GIBO is positioning GIBO WATCH as a critical infrastructure layer for the next generation of AI-driven content platforms.

By combining continuity control, collaborative workflows, and automated quality assurance, the system enables creators and platforms to produce high-volume, high-quality short-form content without sacrificing narrative integrity or visual standards.

This breakthrough is particularly significant for short drama ecosystems, where rapid production cycles and episodic storytelling demand both speed and consistency.

Redefining the Standard for AI-Generated Storytelling

GIBO believes that solving continuity and context is essential to unlocking the full commercial potential of AI-generated filmmaking. The introduction of these capabilities marks a transition from experimental AI content generation to scalable, production-ready storytelling infrastructure.

As the demand for short-form video continues to grow globally, GIBO WATCH is expected to play a central role in enabling platforms, studios, and creators to deliver consistent, high-quality narratives at scale.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

William.zima@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/

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SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.