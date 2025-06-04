GIBO Successfully Tests USDG.net Engine for Multi-Crypto Payments Across GIBO Click Ecosystem and WeChat Short Drama Platforms

HONG KONG, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), a leader in digital content infrastructure and creator monetization, today announced the successful testing of its USDG.net settlement engine, designed to enable seamless crypto-based transactions across the GIBO Click ecosystem and multiple WeChat-based short drama platforms.

The trials demonstrated the capability of USDG.net to handle real-time payment settlements using major digital assets including USDC, USDT, ETH, BTC, and others—validating the engine’s technical readiness for broader deployment.

Trial Execution Across WeChat Short Drama Platforms

The pilot implementation was conducted in collaboration with several prominent short drama mini-apps on the WeChat ecosystem, including:

百川享剧 (Baichuan Theater)

乾坤剧院 (Qiankun Drama House)

蓝湖剧场 (Blue Lake Studio)

卓尔短剧 (Zhuoer Shorts)

These platforms, known for high-volume publishing of 1–5 minute short dramas, successfully tested the implementation of USDG.net for future applications in creator compensation, licensing, and audience incentive programs.

Enabling a Scalable Creator Payment Backbone

As a core component of the GIBO Click infrastructure, the USDG.net engine is designed to:

Facilitate instant micropayments for creator content and user participation

for creator content and user participation Automate multi-party royalty distributions for co-produced short drama assets

for co-produced short drama assets Support payment settlement for tokenized creative IP across entertainment platforms

The test results underscore USDG.net’s potential as a fast, interoperable payment engine to support the growing needs of digital content ecosystems in Asia and beyond.

Laying the Groundwork for Tokenized Content Monetization

As the global short-form entertainment industry continues to surge, GIBO’s successful USDG.net test marks a critical step in establishing crypto-native infrastructure to support cross-platform value exchange. The initiative complements GIBO’s broader vision to power a verified, tokenized IP economy, where creators, platforms, and audiences participate in a trusted and efficient monetization network.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 86 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

