GIBO Signs Core Partnership Agreement with Ricloud, a NVIDIA Cloud Partner

– Breaking into Data Center and AI Cloud Business in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GIBO) (“GIBO” or the “Company”), an Asia-based AI-generated animation platform, today announced the signing of a Core Partnership Agreement with Ricloud AI Inc. (“Ricloud”), a premier global AI cloud infrastructure provider and one of 79 official NVIDIA Cloud Partners (“NCP”) worldwide (https://marketplace.nvidia.com/en-us/enterprise/partners). GIBO believes that this alliance positions GIBO to enter the high-growth data center and AI cloud markets, unlocking vast opportunities in Southeast Asia through strategic partnership and exclusive regional priority rights with Ricloud.

As Southeast Asia’s digital economy surges toward a projected US$1 trillion valuation by 2030, GIBO believes that this partnership is able to place it at the forefront of sovereign AI infrastructure deployment. By leveraging Ricloud’s NVIDIA-certified expertise in GPU-accelerated clusters, high-performance interconnects, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, GIBO will co-develop compliant, scalable solutions for governments, hyperscalers, and enterprises, driving diversified revenue streams and long-term shareholder value.

Under the Agreement, effective November 2025 for an initial three-year term with automatic renewal, GIBO becomes Ricloud’s core strategic partner in Southeast Asia—spanning high-growth markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. Key highlights include:

Joint Market Expansion: Co-promoting Ricloud’s services in Southeast Asia, including sovereign cloud platforms, large-scale AI training, and next-generation infrastructure, to leverage Ricloud’s three gigawatts of global computing capacity and partnerships with more than 20 governments and sovereign institutions.

Co-promoting Ricloud’s services in Southeast Asia, including sovereign cloud platforms, large-scale AI training, and next-generation infrastructure, to leverage Ricloud’s three gigawatts of global computing capacity and partnerships with more than 20 governments and sovereign institutions. Priority Access and Rights: GIBO secures priority deployment opportunities, right of first refusal on third-party collaborations, and preferred status in joint government bids for national AI projects.

GIBO secures priority deployment opportunities, right of first refusal on third-party collaborations, and preferred status in joint government bids for national AI projects. Investment Commitment: GIBO’s planned investment in cash, channels, and resources, to be detailed in a forthcoming investment plan, is expected to fuel Ricloud’s multi-continental data center rollout while enhancing GIBO’s ecosystem with enterprise-grade AI tools.

GIBO’s planned investment in cash, channels, and resources, to be detailed in a forthcoming investment plan, is expected to fuel Ricloud’s multi-continental data center rollout while enhancing GIBO’s ecosystem with enterprise-grade AI tools. Synergistic Capabilities: Integrating GIBO’s 80 million registered users, regional government relationships, and AI-Generated Content (“AIGC”) expertise with Ricloud’s secure, compliant cloud architecture to pioneer localized large language models, GPU-as-a-Service, and hybrid AI solutions for regulated sectors including finance and healthcare.

GIBO believes its diversification beyond AIGC streaming into AI infrastructure not only mitigates market risks but also amplifies GIBO’s growth trajectory, with analysts forecasting Southeast Asia’s AI cloud sector to exceed US$110 billion by 2028. With priority access and rights in Ricloud’s AI projects in Southeast Asia, both parties have aligned incentives for mutual acceleration.

“This Core Partnership with Ricloud represents a game-changing pivot for GIBO, transforming our regional AI expertise into a powerhouse for infrastructure innovation,” said Jing Tuang “Zelt” Kueh, Chief Executive Officer of GIBO. “With Ricloud’s NVIDIA NCP status, we are confident to capture significant market share in Southeast Asia’s AI boom, delivering robust returns through scalable investments and exclusive opportunities that will benefit our investors and enhance our valuation.”

Ken Zhang, COO, of Ricloud AI Inc., commented: “GIBO’s deep Southeast Asian footprint and strong commitment make it the ideal partner to propel our sovereign and business AI vision. Together, we’ll harness NVIDIA technologies to build resilient, high-performance clouds that empower governments and enterprises, generating exponential value in one of the world’s fastest-growing AI regions.”

About GIBO Holdings Limited GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation. https://ir.giboholdingsltd.com/

About Ricloud AI Inc. Ricloud AI Inc. is a leading global AI cloud infrastructure provider, delivering secure, sovereign, and scalable cloud solutions to AI industry leaders, hyperscalers, and government entities. Operating or planning over 10 data centers across five continents with more than 3GW of computing capacity, Ricloud partners with over 20 governments to ensure data residency and compliance. For more information, visit www.ricloud.ai.

About NVIDIA Cloud Partners

NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs), an elite tier in the NVIDIA Partner Network, are certified cloud providers that deploy scalable, GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI and generative AI workloads, built on NVIDIA’s validated reference architectures featuring high-speed networking, optimized storage, and software stacks. Through NVIDIA’s validation and certification, they ensure enterprise reliability, security, and compliance, with technical support enabling rapid deployment of services from small AI clusters to multi-gigawatt supercomputers.

https://marketplace.nvidia.com/en-us/enterprise/partners/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the partnership between GIBO and Ricloud, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibo-signs-core-partnership-agreement-with-ricloud-a-nvidia-cloud-partner-302630160.html

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.