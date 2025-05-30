GIBO Launches SparkRWA: A Dual-Purpose Platform for Tokenizing Narrative IP and Verifying Real-World Creative Assets

HONG KONG, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), a leader in digital content innovation, today announced the official launch of SparkRWA, a next-generation platform designed to tokenize inspirational IP—beginning with short film storylines and scripts—while also serving as a verification system for Real-World Assets (RWA) in the creative and collectible economy.

SparkRWA brings together two essential pillars of the new creator economy: the ability to transform raw inspiration into protected, monetizable digital assets, and the ability to authenticate and register physical creative items with traceable digital identities.

Transforming Stories into Recognizable Assets

SparkRWA offers a structured environment for storytellers, writers, and idea generators to:

Tokenize original story concepts, genres, and scripts as unique, timestamped IP records

as unique, timestamped IP records Safeguard idea ownership and originality through digital verification

through digital verification Enable visibility and collaboration across production pipelines, publishing platforms, or licensing networks

The platform is especially suited for creators involved in short dramas, episodic content, or mobile-first entertainment formats. It allows for instant locking of creative value at the ideation stage—long before full production.

Verifying Physical Creations in the Digital Space

In addition to intellectual property, SparkRWA functions as a digital registry and authentication hub for physical creative assets, including:

Figurines, collectibles, character models, and custom designs

Items tagged post-manufacture using NFC or QR codes

Proof of ownership and originality through hash-linked metadata

Once registered, these assets receive a verifiable digital twin, linking them to a creator’s profile and enabling integration with marketplaces, events, and collaborative projects.

Key Features of SparkRWA

IP Tokenization Engine – Lock in ownership and authenticity of creative storylines, scripts, and media ideas

– Lock in ownership and authenticity of creative storylines, scripts, and media ideas RWA Verification Layer – Register and verify physical collectibles or artworks with digital twins

– Register and verify physical collectibles or artworks with digital twins Creator Portfolio Dashboard – Manage digital and physical assets in one place

– Manage digital and physical assets in one place Cross-Media Compatibility – Built to support content creators, collectors, and investors across visual art, writing, and character design

– Built to support content creators, collectors, and investors across visual art, writing, and character design Future Expansion – Designed to expand into additional verticals such as music, design IP, and digital licensing

Empowering the Next Generation of Creative Value

SparkRWA positions itself as an essential tool for the next era of media and asset ownership—where ideas are valuable from the moment they are conceived, and physical collectibles gain new dimensions through verified digital identities.

By offering a scalable platform for both creative IP and RWA, SparkRWA bridges the traditional gap between imagination and investment.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

