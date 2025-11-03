GIBO Announces Successful Deployment of On-Chain Anime and Short Film Hosting on Ethereum, Advancing RWA Transformation and Verified Streaming Analytics

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia’s leading AI-driven creative technology company, today announced the successful deployment of its on-chain hosting framework for anime and short films on the Ethereum blockchain, enabling transparent, traceable, and automated viewership analytics and value realization across multiple streaming platforms.

This achievement marks a major milestone in GIBO’s roadmap toward establishing a verifiable Real World Asset (RWA) framework for digital creative content. By integrating blockchain-based transparency and AI analytics, GIBO ensures that every anime episode and short film becomes a measurable, traceable, and accountable creative asset.

Transforming Anime and Short Films into Real-World Assets through Ethereum Verification

Under the new model, each anime episode or short film is assigned a unique Ethereum-based on-chain identifier, directly linking its performance data—such as total views, audience engagement, and geographic reach—to an immutable blockchain record.

This framework ensures:

Cross-Platform Transparency: Consolidation of streaming and engagement data across multiple platforms into a single verified Ethereum ledger.

Consolidation of streaming and engagement data across multiple platforms into a single verified Ethereum ledger. Fair Value Attribution: Verified metrics allow creators, studios, and distributors to track real-time audience performance and content valuation.

Verified metrics allow creators, studios, and distributors to track real-time audience performance and content valuation. Immutable Recordkeeping: Every view, interaction, and analytic record is permanently stored on-chain, ensuring trust, transparency, and long-term accountability.

“By bringing both anime and short films onto Ethereum, we’ve set a new foundation for verifiable entertainment,” said Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd.

“Every view, every frame, and every creative contribution now carries measurable value within a transparent ecosystem.”

Integrating On-Chain Content into the SparkRWA and GIBO Click Ecosystems

The anime and short film hosting framework is powered by GIBO Click’s advanced analytics engine and serves as a cornerstone of the SparkRWA framework, which focuses on recognizing, verifying, and realizing creative works as tangible, data-backed assets.

Through this integration, GIBO offers content partners and platforms:

Unified Dashboard Analytics: Real-time visualization of views, engagement, and audience behaviour across anime and short drama formats.

Real-time visualization of views, engagement, and audience behaviour across anime and short drama formats. Automated Attribution Logic: AI-enabled recognition of performance metrics for fair revenue and credit distribution.

AI-enabled recognition of performance metrics for fair revenue and credit distribution. Data-Driven Insights: Predictive analytics to guide creative production, content optimization, and audience targeting strategies.

This cross-media integration follows successful testing with multiple short-drama platforms and anime content channels, demonstrating the scalability of GIBO’s on-chain architecture across the creative industry ecosystem.

Laying the Foundation for a Verified, Transparent, and Scalable Creative Economy

The deployment of GIBO’s Ethereum-based on-chain framework for anime and short films represents a revolutionary advancement in content verification and digital rights management.

By merging AI analytics, on-chain validation, and transparent performance metrics, GIBO establishes a unified infrastructure where creative expression and measurable value coexist.

“Our goal is to redefine what creative value means in the digital age,” added Zelt.

“Anime and short films are not just entertainment—they are evolving into verifiable Real World Assets that hold sustainable, measurable, and monetizable potential.”

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, the Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and the Company’s cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:



https://www.globalibo.com/gibo-click/

