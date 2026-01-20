GIBO Advances Toward Integrated Autonomous Mobility Systems, Building a Unified AI Stack Across Air and Ground Platforms

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia’s leading innovation-driven AI ecosystem, today announced the next evolution of its AI mobility roadmap, advancing the GIBO.ai Calculation Engine toward a unified, cross-domain intelligence stack supporting progressively autonomous air and ground mobility systems.

Following strong industry and partner feedback on its AI-powered aerial intelligence services, GIBO is now extending its computation-driven framework to enable deeper integration across EV motorbikes, eVTOL platforms, logistics networks, and future autonomous mobility applications.

From Intelligence Services to Integrated Autonomous Systems

As mobility platforms increasingly generate real-time data and AI-derived insights, the next phase of innovation lies in closing the loop between perception, decision-making, and execution. GIBO.ai is designed to unify these layers into a single, extensible AI stack capable of supporting progressive autonomy across multiple mobility domains.

Rather than treating autonomy as a single endpoint, GIBO.ai enables a staged evolution—where systems gradually transition from assisted operation to higher levels of autonomy, guided by continuous learning, simulation, and real-world feedback.

A Unified AI Stack Across Air and Ground Mobility

The GIBO.ai Calculation Engine integrates core AI functions including perception, navigation, behavioral modeling, mission planning, and system optimization. By standardizing these capabilities across both aerial and ground-based platforms, GIBO enables interoperability between EV motorbikes, eVTOL aircraft, and connected mobility infrastructure.

This unified approach allows mobility assets to share intelligence, coordinate actions, and adapt dynamically to environmental and operational conditions. Over time, this creates an ecosystem where air and ground systems operate as complementary components of a single intelligent mobility network.

Enabling Smarter, Safer, and More Sustainable Autonomy

A central focus of this initiative is ensuring that autonomy enhances safety, efficiency, and sustainability. The GIBO.ai framework continuously evaluates system performance, environmental conditions, and operational constraints, enabling intelligent decision-making that prioritizes energy efficiency, risk mitigation, and environmental impact.

By embedding sustainability metrics directly into AI decision loops, autonomous mobility systems can optimize not only for speed or efficiency, but also for carbon reduction and resource stewardship—aligning advanced autonomy with green-economy objectives.

“Autonomy is not a feature—it is an evolving intelligence.”

“The positive response to our aerial intelligence services confirms that the market is ready for AI systems that go beyond isolated use cases,” said Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd.

“With GIBO.ai, we are building an integrated intelligence stack that allows autonomy to emerge responsibly across air and ground mobility. This approach ensures that future autonomous systems are not only smarter, but safer, scalable, and environmentally aligned.”

Laying the Foundation for the Next Generation of Smart Mobility

This advancement positions GIBO.ai as a horizontal AI platform supporting the future of smart mobility, logistics, and urban infrastructure. As the ecosystem evolves, the unified AI stack is expected to support applications ranging from intelligent fleet coordination and automated logistics to adaptive urban mobility and next-generation autonomous services.

By aligning autonomy with computation-driven sustainability and cross-platform intelligence, GIBO continues to build foundational infrastructure for a future where mobility systems operate seamlessly, responsibly, and in harmony with the global green economy.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, the Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and the Company’s cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

William.zima@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibo-advances-toward-integrated-autonomous-mobility-systems-building-a-unified-ai-stack-across-air-and-ground-platforms-302665125.html

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.