Giatec Unveils 3 Major SmartMix Innovations at Its 3rd Annual Concrete Tech Summit, Marking a New Era for the Ready-Mix Industry

Maschmeyer Concrete and BARD Materials champion new SmartMix™ AI-powered innovations, including an industry-first MCP Connector and Smart Analytics, reflecting the collective momentum of forward-thinking producers advancing the industry together.

Giatec, a global leader in digital concrete technology platforms, today opened its third annual Concrete Tech Summit by announcing three new SmartMix™ advancements. The AI-powered MCP Connector brings natural-language access to production data through AI models like ChatGPT and Claude®, and Smart Analytics™ puts on-demand, AI-driven business intelligence into the hands of every user. Additionally, Single Sign-On now unifies platform access across the organization. For ready-mix producers, the three signal a fundamental shift in how the industry can work.

Concrete producers have always had more data than time to use it. The Giatec MCP Connector solves that. A first-of-its-kind integration for the concrete industry, it’s built on Model Context Protocol (MCP), an emerging open standard that lets AI agents connect to and action on external systems. It enables concrete professionals to query and act on their mix designs, batch records, and quality control history through any AI chat environments like ChatGPT and Claude in plain language. For a QC manager, that kind of immediate, intelligent access isn’t just a convenience; it’s a competitive advantage.

“Giatec is leading the industry by treating data as something to be unlocked, not protected behind walls,” said Eric Glendenning, Technical Services Director at BARD Materials. “Their MCP gives us direct access to our own production and quality data in a way that allows us to invent, automate, and analyze faster than ever before, and honestly, we’re only beginning to discover what’s possible. We appreciate that Giatec is extending this approach beyond their core software, enabling us to use our data both within Giatec and across our broader technology stack. We believe this open, customer-first mindset is the right direction for software companies going forward, and it’s a big reason Giatec continues to be a valued partner for BARD.”

For concrete producers, turning production data into actionable intelligence has meant expensive BI tooling, technical expertise, or both. The new SmartMix Smart Analytics feature breaks through that barrier. Through Roxi™ Chat, users can speak directly to their SmartMix data in plain language, pulling from multiple connected systems to gain ultimate flexibility to visualize production data, extract quality insights, build custom dashboards, and generate compliance reports in seconds.

“The data was always there but pulling it together in a way that was actually useful took time and resources we didn’t always have,” said Bryan Fulcher, Vice President of Technical Sales and Services at Maschmeyer Concrete Company of Florida. “When we committed to SmartMix as our complete QC system, we knew we had the data foundation, and Smart Analytics just unlocked it. Our team can now build the reports and dashboards they need in minutes, in plain language, without waiting on anyone. That kind of flexibility changes how you run your business, and it’s exactly the kind of innovation that reinforces why we trust Giatec SmartMix to be the backbone of our QC operation.”

Giatec is also rolling out Single Sign-On OAuth for SmartMix, enabling customers to authenticate using their existing credentials from trusted identity providers and streamlining access across the platform. This eliminates the need for separate login management, reduces onboarding friction, and provides enterprise-grade security through trusted identity providers.

“These releases reflect our commitment to building a truly open, intelligent, and accessible concrete platform, making concrete intelligence effortless and putting the full power of SmartMix into the hands of every customer, wherever they work,” said Aali Alizadeh, CTO and Co-Founder of Giatec. “The producers here at the Tech Summit aren’t waiting for this industry to change. They’re the ones changing it, and it’s our job to give them the tools to move even faster.”

The Giatec Concrete Tech Summit continues through April 16 in Orlando, Florida, where the producers putting these innovations to work will spend the next three days driving the ready-mix concrete industry forward.

About Giatec

Giatec is the category-defining digital concrete technology platform and the global leader in unifying concrete production, delivery, and placement into one intelligent system. As the intelligence backbone from plant to pour and beyond, Giatec transforms real-time data into measurable performance, accelerating construction, lowering carbon impact, reducing risk, and ensuring long-term concrete performance at scale.

Media Contact Information

Dobrila Moogk

Senior Vice President, Marketing, Giatec Scientific

marketing@giatec.ca

+1 (877) 497-6278

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire