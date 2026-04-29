Giatec MixPilot and SmartMix Win Multi-Million Dollar Deployment with Silvi Materials Across Fleet of 360+ Ready Mix Trucks

Following a successful pilot with Giatec, Silvi deploys MixPilot™ across its entire fleet, the largest in the Northeastern US, and adopts SmartMix™ for comprehensive quality control.

Giatec®, a global leader in digital concrete technology platforms, today announced a landmark multi-million-dollar partnership with Silvi Materials, one of the most progressive and cutting-edge construction material suppliers in the United States. After a highly successful trial using 20 concrete trucks, Silvi has committed to deploying MixPilot™, Giatec’s non-invasive in-transit slump sensor, across its entire fleet of over 360 trucks while also implementing SmartMix™, Giatec’s AI-powered quality control software, as its enterprise QC platform. The agreement represents one of the largest fleet deployments in Giatec’s history.

Silvi Materials operates across ready-mix concrete, aggregates, bulk cement, and construction materials, and recently expanded its fleet significantly, projecting an output of up to 2.5 million cubic yards in 2026. Faced with the complexity of managing a rapidly scaling, multi-plant operation, Silvi’s leadership prioritized finding a technology partner capable of delivering real-time performance data, actionable analytics, and seamless integration within its existing infrastructure.

The decision to move forward with Giatec came after a rigorous evaluation process in which Silvi assessed multiple solutions available in the market. Giatec’s MixPilot distinguished itself through the accuracy and reliability of its slump monitoring, the depth of its delivery analytics, and the strength of Giatec’s customer partnership model. Ultimately, the decision to expand beyond slump management to a full SmartMix implementation was driven by the power of integrating real-time truck data with Silvi’s mix design and QC workflows; a combination no competing solution could match.

“From the moment we began the pilot, MixPilot performed beyond what we expected, and that says a lot, given the scale and complexity of what we run here at Silvi,” said Tim Hurtack, VP of Quality Control, Silvi Materials. “The accuracy of the data and the depth of the reporting completely changed how we think about concrete quality control. We went from siloed information across multiple systems to a single source of truth that our QC team, dispatchers, and leadership can all act on in real time. We have high confidence we made the right decision with Giatec, and we are proud to be bringing this technology across our entire fleet.”

Giatec worked closely with Silvi Materials’ team and existing technology partners to ensure MixPilot and SmartMix could be integrated smoothly within Silvi’s current operational stack, including its ERP, dispatch, and batching systems. Giatec’s commitment to playing a collaborative role within a broader technology ecosystem was a key factor in Silvi’s decision, as the company seeks to consolidate data from across its ready mix, aggregate, and bulk materials operations into a unified, real-time view.

“MixPilot is a powerful tool for slump management, but the integration with SmartMix is what makes this a complete solution,” added Hurtack. ” The integration between real-time truck data and SmartMix’s mix design platform is something no competing solution could offer, and that combination carries serious weight in our decision. We’re not just improving one part of our process; we’re building an integrated QC ecosystem.”

“Silvi Materials is exactly the kind of forward-thinking operator that drives this industry forward,” said Pouria Ghods, CEO and Co-Founder of Giatec. “Their scale, their ambition, and the rigor with which they evaluated every available solution made this win especially meaningful. We competed on more than just features; we earned their trust by delivering real performance in the field and standing behind our technology every step of the way. Equipping over 360 trucks with MixPilot and bringing SmartMix into their QC operations is a statement about where the ready-mix industry is heading, and we’re proud to be Silvi’s partner on that journey.”

For Giatec, the Silvi Materials deal represents one of the most significant MixPilot deployments to date and a validation of the company’s vision for fully integrated, data-driven concrete production, and reinforces the fact that Giatec’s MixPilot and SmartMix platforms are setting the standard for data-driven quality management in the ready-mix industry.

About Giatec

Giatec is the category-defining digital concrete technology platform and the global leader in unifying concrete production, delivery, and placement into one intelligent system. As the intelligence backbone from plant to pour and beyond, Giatec transforms real-time data into measurable performance, accelerating construction, lowering carbon impact, reducing risk, and ensuring long-term concrete performance at scale.

About Silvi Materials

Silvi Materials is a leading supplier of high-quality construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, cement, stone, sand, slag, and rock salt. With 37 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina, Silvi delivers dependable service and premium products throughout the Northeast and Southeast. Their vertically integrated operations ensure efficiency, consistency, and quality at every stage, empowering builders with innovative, reliable solutions.

Media Contact Information

Dobrila Moogk

Senior Vice President, Marketing, Giatec Scientific Inc.

marketing@giatec.ca

+1 (877) 497-6278

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire