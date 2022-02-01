Get Ready to Savor the Flavors of the Season with The Fresh Market’s Fall-Inspired Offerings

Specialty food retailer is one of the first to offer seasonal favorites, including pumpkin spice!

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Food—The Fresh Market, Inc. is excited to announce the debut of its highly anticipated fall-themed products, which have an all new look with the debut of new packaging that reflects the vibrant colors and flavors of the fall season. The crisp autumn air may not have yet settled in, but the specialty food retailer is ahead of the game, being the first to introduce a wide array of fall-inspired offerings—many of which are exclusive to its stores. From pumpkin-spiced treats to hearty soups, those planning a festive gathering, tailgating, seeking comfort food, or simply eager to embrace the spirit of fall can look forward to indulging in the tastes and aromas that define the season. Products will begin rolling into The Fresh Market stores beginning August 1 and continuing throughout August, September and October:









The Fresh Market Pumpkin Spice Coffee

The Fresh Market Pecan Pie Coffee

The Fresh Market Gummy Pumpkins

The Fresh Market Pumpkin Spice and Spooky Drizzle Pretzels

The Fresh Market White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Almonds

The Fresh Market Pumpkin Pecan Granola

Rao’s Homemade Red Wine Marinara

Nightingale Apple Cider Ice Cream Sandwiches

Hallow-Boo Bark

Lesser Evil Pumpkin Spice Organic Popcorn

Graeter’s Pumpkin Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream

Tèo Spiced Pear & Brandy Gelato

Pechkeks Misfortune Cookies

Pumpkin beer

Spellbound Pinot Noir

Ghost Pines Red Blend

With the autumn harvest, The Fresh Market is also offering a large selection of seasonal produce like apples, butternut squash, and pumpkins. The retailer is a large supporter of local vendors, so guests are encouraged to check for signage as they shop to discover locally sourced and curated items.

The Fresh Market is also celebrating the fall season with a special promotion. Running Aug. 2—Aug. 8, 2023, guests who buy $50 or more in gift cards for Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon, Academy Sports, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s or Subway will receive a $10 The Fresh Market register coupon to be used on a future purchase, valid for 7 days.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Contacts

Patrice Molnar



[email protected]