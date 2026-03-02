Get Cover Expands Its Unified Warranty Platform with Direct-to-Consumer Mobile Launch

The mobile app extends Get Cover’s cloud-based Warranty Solutions Portal across consumer, enterprise, education and reseller channels, creating a unified protection ecosystem.

Get Cover, a technology-enabled provider of warranty and service contract solutions, today announced the launch of its mobile application, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, extending its technology-driven warranty platform directly to consumers for the first time.

The app builds on Get Cover’s existing Warranty Solutions Portal, which supports enterprise, education, government and reseller programs through a centralized, cloud-based infrastructure. By adding a direct-to-consumer interface to the same backend system, the company now operates a unified platform serving both institutional partners and individual customers.

The mobile app enables users to:

Purchase warranties for a variety of products ranging from smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks and televisions to small and major home appliances.

Seamless filing and tracking of claims.

Organize, file and access warranty documentation automatically.

Monitor and receive automated repair and replacement updates.

Centralize protection plan management to renew, modify or add coverage from a single dashboard.

Through the app, consumers can manage coverage across personal electronics, household appliances and school-issued devices, all powered by the same centralized platform that supports enterprise and institutional programs.

The mobile release also expands Get Cover’s education programs with a dedicated parent-facing enrollment portal for school-issued devices, including Chromebooks and student laptops. Families can enroll in coverage, submit claims and monitor protection status, while providing school districts with streamlined oversight across institutional and household participants.

Unlike traditional warranty administrators that rely on fragmented systems, Get Cover integrates dealers, resellers, service providers and end users within a single operational environment, delivering real-time visibility and automated workflows across stakeholders.

The expansion into mobile reflects broader shifts in device ownership and protection management. With U.S. households now averaging more than 20 connected devices and global demand for device protection plans projected to grow to over $150 billion by 2033, consumers and organizations alike are seeking easier ways to manage coverage, claims and service across increasingly complex device ecosystems.

“Our objective has been to centralize warranty administration within a single scalable infrastructure,” said Brett Lasig, President of Get Cover. “The mobile app extends that infrastructure directly to consumers while preserving the operational backbone our institutional partners rely on.”

The Get Cover platform integrates with ERP and CRM systems and supports automated claims processing, renewals management and audit tracking. The architecture is designed to scale across new product categories and distribution partners without operational disruption.

The Get Cover mobile app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Get Cover

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Get Cover is an insurtech company delivering warranty and service contract solutions through its proprietary technology platform to both enterprise organizations (B2B) and individual clients (B2C). Through its cloud-based Warranty Solutions Portal and newly launched mobile app, the company simplifies warranty management by automating claims, enabling real-time tracking and reducing administrative friction for customers, dealers, resellers and service providers. By centralizing coverage management within a single scalable infrastructure, Get Cover enhances operational efficiency while improving transparency and user experience across industries.

Get Cover operates as a portfolio company of NMS Capital Group, a global private investment platform focused on private equity, venture capital and structured finance across multiple sectors.

For more information, please visit www.getcover.com.

