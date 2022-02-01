Get a Free Google Pixel 8 and Unleash its Full 5G Potential Only at T-Mobile, America’s 5G Leader

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What’s the news: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 are here and T-Mobile is kicking off pre-orders today online and in stores, with availability on Thursday, October 12. And the Un-carrier is THE place to get Google’s new devices. Only T-Mobile customers can get faster speeds on the new Pixel smartphones with T-Mobile’s 5G standalone four-carrier aggregation, paired with value-packed plans. And right now, new and existing customers, including businesses, can score the Pixel 8 free, or take advantage of a number of deals. See below:









Get a free Pixel 8 (or $800 off Pixel 8 Pro) when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Go5G Business Plus, Go5G Business Next or when switching to T-Mobile on an eligible Business Unlimited plan, with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Get up to $500 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when trading in a device on eligible plans (Go5G, Magenta and more), with 24 monthly bill credits.

Get $400 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when adding a line on eligible plans (Go5G, Magenta and more), with 24 monthly bill credits.

Pick up any new Pixel 8 smartphone and get a free Google Pixel Watch 2 when activating a new watch line via virtual prepaid Mastercard, plus tax.

T-Mobile for Business exclusive offer: FREE Square contactless payment processing on up to $3000 in transactions when picking up a new Google Pixel.

Why it matters: Gone are the days of having to choose between getting a great value and a great network. T-Mobile customers get it all with the nation’s leading 5G network, wireless plans loaded with value and the freedom to upgrade on their terms:

Who it’s for: Everyone.

What else: The Pixel 8 comes in Obsidian, Hazel and Rose for $29.17/month ($0 down; full retail price: $699.99), Pixel 8 Pro comes in Obsidian, Bay and Porcelain for $31.25/month ($249.99 down; full retail price: $999.99) and the Pixel Watch 2 is available for $16.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $399.99) – all over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

For more details on all Pixel devices at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on T-Mobile for Business offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Pixel Phones: Contact us before cancelling account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999.99 – Google Pixel 8 Pro / $699.99 – Google Pixel 8). Qualifying credit, service, &, for trade-in offers, trade-in (e.g., Save $800: Samsung Galaxy S9; Save $400: Samsung Galaxy S6) required. Up to $800 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. Pixel Watch 2: If you cancel wireless account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $399.99 – Google Pixel Watch 2). Qualifying credit & service required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $399.99 via virtual prepaid Mastercard, which you can use online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps; no cash access & expires in 6 months. The Virtual Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Allow 6-8 weeks from fulfilment of offer requirements. Limit 1 watch rebate per Google Pixel purchase via installment billing. Square for Business: Offer runs from October 5, 2023 to April 5, 2024. Offer is for new Square customers in the U.S. only, subject to availability while all applicable promotional item supplies last, and cannot be combined with other offers. Return of applicable Pixel phone(s) will result in a charge for the value of already reimbursed fees and forfeiture of any unused credits. Square charges 2.6% + $0.10 for all swiped transactions including Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express. 3.5% + $0.15 for manually entered transactions. All offers may not be combinable with some offers or discounts.

