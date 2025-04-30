George Csahiouni Launches Tripoli Advisors to Transform Fintech Financing, M&A, and Growth Strategy

Veteran fintech executive George Csahiouni has launched Tripoli Advisors, a strategic advisory firm designed to help fintech companies access capital, execute M&A transactions, and scale sustainably in an increasingly competitive market.

With over two decades of experience in financial technology and payments, including as CEO of Swoop Finance, Csahiouni brings extensive expertise and strong institutional relationships to Tripoli Advisors. His work has empowered Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) and fintechs through flexible funding models that enhance cash flow and reduce portfolio risk.

“The fintech landscape is evolving rapidly, and companies need more than just capital-they need strategic partners who understand growth, compliance, and market dynamics,” said Csahiouni. “Tripoli Advisors bridges that gap with tailored solutions that drive real results.”

Tripoli Advisors’ core services include:

Capital Strategy & Funding Solutions: Securing flexible financing that aligns with fintech growth goals.

Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory: Providing strategic guidance to maximize value and market position.

Growth & Operational Consulting: Optimizing operations to scale efficiently and sustainably.

In addition, Tripoli Advisors specializes in acquiring residual portfolios at high multiples from capital market buyers, helping clients unlock liquidity and maximize portfolio value. The firm also acts as a direct funder-not a just as a broker-offering merchant residual lending with the highest multiples and lowest rates in the payments and fintech sectors.

Csahiouni’s approach emphasizes transparency, flexibility, and a deep understanding of the fintech ecosystem, making Tripoli Advisors a critical partner for companies aiming to navigate today’s complex financial environment.

About Tripoli Advisors

Tripoli Advisors is a fintech-focused strategic advisory firm founded by George Csahiouni. Specializing in capital strategy, M&A advisory, residual portfolio acquisitions, and growth consulting, the firm helps fintech companies and ISOs achieve sustainable success.

For more information, visit www.tripoliadvisors.com.

Contact Information

Katarina Christoff

Public Relations Manager

katarina@tripoliadvisors.com

(888) 892-7870

