Geographer and Rare Earths Thought Leader Dr. Julie Klinger Shares Insights on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#REE–Geographer and Associate Professor in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Julie Michelle Klinger, Ph.D., one of the leading experts on the rare earth supply chain, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian to share insights on her research and the current state of rare earth and energy supply security.

The Webby Award honored podcast is hosted by John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest material resource recovery, ITAD and electronics recycling company.

Dr. Klinger and her international, interdisciplinary research team have conducted extensive multilingual qualitative and quantitative fieldwork on four continents over the past two decades on three distinct yet interlinked initiatives: critical minerals supply chains, global space politics, and rural and Indigenous community resilience. She has previously served as a technical expert to the International Standards Organization Committee 298: Rare Earth Supply Chain Transparency and Traceability, and as a Senior Visiting Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, Austria.

On the podcast, Dr. Klinger, who recently authored a New York Times opinion editorial titled America’s Rare Earth Solution is Hiding in Plain Sight, shared solutions to the rare earth elements challenge and described how rare earth minerals have become a homeland security issue. She also talked about her book, Rare Earth Frontiers and the latest global perspectives on the topic.

“What a pleasure to spend an hour talking with John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast about the questions and ideas that move us unrelentingly and unapologetically toward a better world,” said Dr. Klinger.

“It was an honor and a privilege to have the brilliant and insightful Julie Klinger on the podcast,” said Shegerian. “The conversation we had was timely, eye-opening and informative. I know our audience will enjoy and get a lot out of the discussion. We look forward to return visits from Julie in the future.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com.

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com