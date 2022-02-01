Genius Sports launches revolutionary ‘Edge’ solution to increase sportsbook profitability

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) has unveiled Edge, a first-of-its-kind automated pricing tool that enables sportsbooks to maximize profits across unlimited sports events and bets concurrently.





Unlike today’s industry standard risk management solutions which simply limit players and minimize losses, Edge is designed to unlock greater profit on every bet. By ingesting real-time liability and individual bet data, Edge dynamically recalculates odds at a fixture and market-type level, including betbuilder products.

Every price recalculation is correlated, meaning odds for all related betting markets are automatically optimized for maximum profitability – making it a game-changer for sportsbook trading teams.

“The explosion of betting content means sportsbooks offer hundreds of thousands of events every year,” said Thomas Holland, Product Director at Genius Sports. “This makes it almost impossible for trading teams to truly optimize pricing and ensure they are squeezing maximum margin out of every bet, especially where turnover is highest.

“With our early adopter partners live with Edge, margins have increased by 18%. We’re excited to roll this groundbreaking solution out across our sportsbook partners worldwide, transforming bottom-line performance.”

Edge is now available through Genius Trading Services (GTS) a fully managed trading solution or as a standalone solution to transform in-house risk management capabilities.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

