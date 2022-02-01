Genius Sports Launches FANHub, World’s First Advertising & Activation Platform to Reach & Engage Sports Fans

Omnichannel platform enables programmatic and social media buying, audience activation, and creative personalization

Curated and premium inventory, bid modeling, pacing, and creative optimization based on real-time game and fan data

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) announced the launch of its fan activation platform FANHub, the only omnichannel marketing platform custom-built to reach and engage sports fans.





Capitalizing on 20+ years of experience in data collection, curation, and activation and harnessing direct global relationships with 400+ leagues and teams including the NFL and NCAA, Genius Sports created FANHub to give marketers an easy-to-use platform, which combines programmatic and social media buying capabilities built with a sports-first mentality.

“ Sports has never been more at the center of the cultural conversation, and FANHub is primed to help marketers reach and engage fans with ultimate precision,” says Josh Linforth, CRO at Genius Sports. “ Our depth and breadth of sports expertise has informed every aspect of this platform, so our customers can easily create memorable and impactful campaigns for fans across every channel.”

The FANHub platform includes the following core features:

Fan-First Audiences. Safely integrate 1 st -party data, overlay proprietary audiences, and capture the fan journey with Genius Sports identity graph, FANHub ID.

Safely integrate 1 -party data, overlay proprietary audiences, and capture the fan journey with Genius Sports identity graph, FANHub ID. Curated and Exclusive Premium Inventory. Buy high-quality, brand-safe media across social and programmatic channels, including display, video, CTV, audio, and DOOH.

Buy high-quality, brand-safe media across social and programmatic channels, including display, video, CTV, audio, and DOOH. Bidding & Insights. Monitor performance with customizable bid models, real-time reporting, pacing and bidding strategies based on audience datasets, inventory, and live game-time data points.

Monitor performance with customizable bid models, real-time reporting, pacing and bidding strategies based on audience datasets, inventory, and live game-time data points. Dynamic Creative Optimization​. Scale your campaigns with display and video creative that instantly integrates Genius Sports play-by-play data and fan preferences.

“ Today’s fans watch and engage with their favorite sports across channels and formats, bringing new challenges to marketers looking to reach these highly engaged audiences,” said Manny Puentes, GM of advertising at Genius Sports and board member on the IAB Tech Lab. “ FANHub finally lets marketers create sophisticated sports-based media strategies, track and manage the full-funnel fan journey from season to season, and leverage our live game-time data to drive hyper-personalized and relevant campaigns.”

To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit geniussports.com/fanhub.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Contacts

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer



+1 (202) 766-4430



chris.dougan@geniussports.com