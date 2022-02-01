Genius Sports launches BetVision, a game-changing, immersive sports betting experience including NFL live game video

Genius Sports is the exclusive distributor of NFL Official League Data and live game video streams to sportsbooks

Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics and BetRivers first sportsbooks to launch for the 2023 NFL season in the U.S.

Ground-breaking platform will enable sportsbook customers to place bets within the live video player for the first time

BetVision to redefine the way fans engage with their favorite sporting events, like the NFL, with integrated odds, promotions, real-time statistics, break-in-action offers, graphic overlays and more

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) has unveiled BetVision, the world’s first immersive sports wagering experience that brings live streams together with integrated bet slips, statistical insights, and real-time augmentations within a single interactive player. Genius Sports is launching BetVision with NFL live games in the U.S.





For the first time ever, BetVision will allow sportsbook customers to place wagers from within the live video player in the sportsbook app. These low latency live game video streams feature integrated betting odds and betslips and will be enhanced by in-game betting alerts and on-screen offers during breaks in game action to increase relevance, drive engagement and retain customers.

NFL content is available on mobile and tablet devices and will include live augmentations such as data-driven insights, graphic overlays and visualizations already in use with a range of broadcast and streaming partners across North America. BetVision is a uniquely personalized product that allows users to toggle on and off content and stats to create a tailored viewing experience based on their individual preferences.

In the initial launch, U.S. sports betting operators Caesars Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook are the first to be live with the product. Each operator will stream nationally distributed and local, regionalized live NFL games each week. Over the course of the 2023 NFL season, additional features and functionality will be added.

Genius Sports is the NFL’s exclusive distributor of real-time, official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (“NGS”) data and the NFL’s official sports betting data feed to media companies and sports betting operators globally as well as low latency live game video streams.

“We’re very pleased to be Genius’ first BetVision content partner as they continue to be on the cutting edge of sports betting experiences,” said Brent Lawton, VP Business Development & Strategic Investments of the NFL. “BetVision allows us to create a differentiated way for fans to engage with NFL content.”

“BetVision is leading a new era of immersive sports experiences,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “The launch brings together our capabilities across data tracking, video streaming, live data and sports wagering to create a game-changing product for sportsbooks. Sports fans and bettors alike increasingly demand personalized interaction, greater customization and deeper insights combined with an ability to strike a bet seamlessly. BetVision alone offers precisely that, while giving sportsbooks a new way to drive engagement and accelerate the growth of in-game betting.”

