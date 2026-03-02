Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Result of GM

Results of General Meeting

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) (“Genflow” or “the Company”) a leading European-based biotechnology company focusing on longevity, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed by shareholders. The number of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Votes withheld Total votes cast 1. To approve the Director’s authority to allot securities. 224,571,419 98.2% 3,787,114 1.7% 429,987 228,788,520 Special Resolution Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Votes withheld Total votes cast 2. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights. 222,245,570 97.1% 5,141,463 2.2% 1,401,487 228,788,520

Contacts Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401 Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

About Genflow

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow’s lead compound, GF-1002, delivers a proprietary centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene. The therapy is currently being evaluated in the Company’s randomised, blinded SLAB (Sarcopenia and Longevity in Aged Beagles) study in dogs aged over 10 years, which commenced in March 2025. Preliminary interim results demonstrated improved survival versus control during the dosing period, alongside favourable safety and tolerability and positive trends across functional endpoints including muscle mass preservation, frailty reduction and quality of life. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

