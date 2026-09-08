Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Primary Endpoint in SLAB Clinical Trial Met

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Genflow Meets Primary Endpoint in SLAB Clinical Trial

Detailed Trial Results to be Presented at the Animal Longevity Summit 2026

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) (“Genflow” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for age-related diseases, announces that its SLAB (Sarcopenia and Longevity in Aged Beagles) clinical trial, evaluating its proprietary SIRT6 centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs, has met its primary endpoint. The Company further announces that detailed results from the completed trial will be presented at the Animal Longevity Summit (“ALOS”) in Toronto, Canada, on 1-2 October 2026.

Primary endpoint met

The SLAB clinical trial, a randomized, blinded trial, enrolled 24 beagle dogs aged over 10 years allocated to four groups: two naked DNA treatment cohorts at different dose levels, a single-dose AAV8 group, and a saline control group.

The SLAB clinical trial met its primary endpoint of reduction in biological age measured by the GRIM methylation clock. Treated animals demonstrated a clear signal of improvement relative to control animals.

These results build on the positive preliminary interim muscle data reported in February 2026 and the sustained safety and efficacy confirmed at the three-month follow-up in April 2026.

Detailed results to be presented at the Animal Longevity Summit 2026

Alongside the primary endpoint, improvements were observed across multiple functional and observable secondary measures. The Company’s key mechanistic analyses will be presented publicly for the first time at ALOS in Toronto on October 2, 2026.

ALOS is the first conference dedicated exclusively to animal longevity, bringing together leading researchers, veterinary scientists, biotechnology companies and investors focused on extending healthy lifespan in companion animals. Confirmed speakers include Dr Matt Kaeberlein, Dr Vera Gorbunova, Dr Aubrey de Grey, Liz Parrish, Dr Noah Davidsohn and Dr Varun Dwaraka. Genflow’s presentation is expected to represent the most comprehensive dataset generated to date from the Company’s veterinary longevity programme.

Commercial and strategic implications

Genflow believes that achievement of the primary endpoint validates the potential of its SIRT6 centenarian naked DNA therapy as a first-in-class approach to addressing age-related decline in companion animals and materially strengthens the program’s relevance to prospective animal health partners. The Company continues to engage with Tier-1 global animal health companies regarding potential licensing, co-development and commercialization opportunities, and will update the market as appropriate.

Dr Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer of Genflow Biosciences, said: “Meeting the primary endpoint in SLAB is a defining milestone for Genflow. We set out to demonstrate that our centenarian SIRT6 naked DNA therapy could measurably address age-related decline in a real-world aging mode. This provides a powerful foundation for our partner discussions across animal health. We look forward to sharing the full dataset, including the critical methylation clock and muscle histology results, with the scientific and investment communities at the Animal Longevity Summit in October.”

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Plc

Dr Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer

+32-477-495-881

ON365 Partners Inc.

Eric Laub, Investor Relations

+1 617-444-9509

www.on365ptrs.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow’s lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow’s proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is a persistent unmet medical need. Genflow is also advancing an ophthalmology program, GF-1006, an mRNA-based SIRT6 therapy targeting corneal pathologies and glaucoma – a leading cause of irreversible blindness for which current treatments reduce intraocular pressure but do not prevent degeneration of the optic nerve. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

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