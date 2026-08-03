Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Patent Update

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Progress Across Sirt6 Patent Portfolio

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) (“Genflow” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, announces progress across its two principal SIRT6 patent families covering its centenarian-derived SIRT6 variant (SIRT6c; N308K/A313S).

US patent application covering the use of SIRT6c in NAFLD and NASH published

Track One prioritized examination granted for the foundational in-licensed US SIRT6 compound of matter patent application

Corresponding European application at an advanced stage of examination

Dr. Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer of Genflow Biosciences, commented: “Protecting our centenarian-derived SIRT6 variant remains central to Genflow’s strategy. Our foundational SIRT6c family, which is exclusively licensed to Genflow, seeks broad protection for the variant, while our Company-owned MASH family adds indication-specific claims. Progress in the US and Europe, alongside our delivery and muscular-disease filings, advances a layered intellectual property strategy spanning the variant, its delivery and its potential therapeutic applications.”

US NAFLD PATENT APPLICATION PUBLISHED

The Company has been informed that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has published Genflow’s patent application US 2026/0199524 A1, entitled “Variants of Sirtuin 6 for the Treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease”.

The application relates to the use of the Company’s centenarian-derived SIRT6 variant (N308K/A313S) in the prevention and/or treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (“NAFLD”), including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”).

The application names Dr. Manlio Vinciguerra and Dr. Eric Leire as inventors and is assigned to Genflow Biosciences Plc.

Publication is a procedural step in the examination process and does not constitute the grant of a patent.

PRIORITIZED EXAMINATION GRANTED FOR FOUNDATIONAL US APPLICATION

The USPTO has granted Track One prioritized examination for the foundational in-licensed US SIRT6 patent application, “Variants of SIRT6 for Use in Preventing and/or Treating Age-Related Diseases”.

The application forms part of a patent family jointly owned by the University of Rochester, The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York and Albert Einstein College of Medicine and exclusively licensed worldwide to Genflow.

Track One status accelerates examination but does not guarantee grant or determine the final scope of any claims that may be allowed.

The foundational patent family is also progressing in other jurisdictions, including Canada, where a request for examination has been filed for application (CA 3218849).

EUROPEAN APPLICATION AT AN ADVANCED STAGE

The corresponding European application (IBIO-1826/EP) is at last stage before the European Patent Office (“EPO”). The Company is currently awaiting a communication under Rule 71(3) EPC. The timing of grant remains subject to completion of the EPO’s formal procedures. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401 Jonathan@harbor-access.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow’s lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow’s proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which treatment options remain limited and substantial unmet need persists. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

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