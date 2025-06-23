Geneva, Switzerland Set to Host World of Coffee Welcoming Thousands of Specialty Coffee Professionals and Enthusiasts

Trade Show and Conference to Feature Four Global Competitions and Much More

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is excited to welcome the global coffee community to World of Coffee Geneva, which will take place June 26-28, 2025, at Palexpo SA. As Europe’s premier international specialty coffee trade show, this year’s event promises a dynamic schedule filled with inspiring workshops, prestigious global competitions, and engaging experiences designed to educate, connect, and energize coffee professionals worldwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome the global coffee community to World of Coffee Geneva, opening June 26 in Switzerland, one of the most active European countries in the global specialty coffee industry and value chain,” said Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association. “Geneva is the perfect host city for bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and coffee lovers from around the world. We look forward to three unforgettable days of learning, collaboration, and celebration.”

Among the many highlights of this year’s event is the CEO Roundtable, a 75-minute panel discussion co-moderated by Dr. Krisztina Szalai of the Swiss Coffee Trade Association (SCTA) and SCA’s Yannis Apostolopoulos, who will explore the industry’s most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities. From shifting consumer demands and rising compliance requirements to climate risks and price volatility, this session, scheduled for Friday, June 27 at 10:30 am, will feature insights from international institutions and business leaders who are actively shaping the future of coffee.

This year’s event also includes:

Four World Coffee Championships

World Latte Art Championship – Celebrating creativity and precision, baristas will compete across multiple rounds, including a new Art Bar experience where audiences can view designs up close, and a stage performance challenge to craft six beverages in ten minutes.

World Coffee in Good Spirits Championship – Where coffee meets mixology. Competitors will craft hot and cold coffee cocktails, with finalists preparing both Irish Coffees and original alcoholic creations.

World Cup Tasters Championship – A test of speed, skill, and sensory accuracy. competitors use cupping techniques to correctly identify coffees as quickly as possible from eight sets through cupping techniques, progressing through four intense elimination rounds.

Cezve/Ibrik Championship – A celebration of traditional coffee preparation using the cezve/ibrik. This cultural competition highlights coffee heritage from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Awards and Industry Recognition

Coffee Design Awards – Recognizing excellence in branding, packaging, and space design across the specialty coffee sector.

Best New Product Awards – Honoring innovation across categories such as brewing accessories, preparation equipment, additives, and beverages. Attendees can vote for their favorites, with finalists showcased on the show floor and online.

Education and Engagement

20+ Free Lectures and 20 Hands-On Workshops – Explore cutting-edge topics in sustainability, science, leadership, and business, led by global coffee experts.

Cupping Rooms – Dive into global coffee profiles through curated tastings hosted by producers, importers, and exporters.

Roaster Villages – Meet micro-roasters, sample unique blends, and discover growing specialty coffee brands.

SCA Community Lounge – The home of the Specialty Coffee Association at the show. Explore the SCA’s research, membership program, education, and events, and learn about ways the SCA can support your career, business, and learning trajectory.

Q Information Sessions – Attend one of the daily sessions to learn about how the Q-grader program is evolving.

Business and Networking Opportunities

Coffee Business Lounge – A curated space for buyers, exhibitors, and collaborators to network and recharge.

Green Coffee Connect – Focused discussions on key supply chain issues and opportunities for green coffee professionals.

Major Event Sponsors Include:

Host Sponsor : BWT water+more

Platinum Sponsor : Barista Attitude

Diamond Sponsor : Nestlé Professional

Gold Sponsor : Alpro

Portrait Country: Café de Colombia, featuring exclusive cultural activations and a pop-up café experience.

Registration is open now at www.worldofcoffee.org . SCA members receive exclusive discounts. For exhibitor or sponsorship inquiries, contact Margaret Andreucetti at margareta@sca.coffee or sponsorships@sca.coffee . 1-Day Expo Passes and 3-Day Expo Passes are available to make attending even more accessible allowing attendees to experience networking and education at Expo on the day(s) that works best.

About the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the world’s largest coffee trade association dedicated to promoting specialty coffee and supporting a thriving, equitable, and sustainable coffee industry. Through events, education, research, and collaboration, the SCA connects a global network committed to making coffee better for all. Learn more at www.sca.coffee or follow @specialtycoffeeassociation on social media.

