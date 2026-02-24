Genesis Medical Detox Pulaski Location Now In-Network with Cigna Healthcare

Multi-State Treatment Provider Expands Insurance Access for Medically Supervised Detox Services

Genesis Medical Detox, a medically supervised addiction detox center with treatment locations in Pulaski, Tennessee; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Mayfield, Kentucky; and Ennis, Texas, today announced that its Pulaski, Tennessee location is now in-network with Cigna Healthcare , expanding access to medically supervised detox services for individuals seeking treatment.

This development represents an important step in improving affordability and accessibility for individuals and families navigating substance use treatment. By becoming in-network with Cigna, the Pulaski facility aims to help reduce financial barriers and simplify the admissions process for eligible members.

Expanding Access to Care

Substance use disorders continue to impact communities across Tennessee and nationwide. Insurance coverage plays a critical role in connecting individuals to timely, medically appropriate treatment. In-network status with Cigna allows qualifying patients to:

Utilize their insurance benefits for medically supervised detox services

Potentially reduce out-of-pocket costs associated with withdrawal management

Access streamlined insurance verification and admissions support

Begin treatment without unnecessary delays due to coverage uncertainty

Medically supervised detox is often the first step in the recovery process, particularly for individuals withdrawing from alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, and other substances that may require clinical monitoring and stabilization.

Commitment to Accessible Treatment

The Pulaski facility provides 24/7 clinical oversight and individualized withdrawal management protocols designed to prioritize patient safety during the detoxification process. With Cigna Healthcare now accepted in-network at this location, Genesis Medical Detox continues its efforts to expand insurance accessibility and strengthen treatment access throughout the region.

About Genesis Medical Detox

Genesis Medical Detox operates medically supervised detox centers across Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Texas, supporting individuals through the first phase of addiction recovery with clinical oversight and personalized care.

For more information, to verify insurance benefits, or to begin the admissions process, please call (844) 895-0537 or visit https://genesismedicaldetox.com/ .

SOURCE: Genesis Medical Detox

