General Enterprise Ventures Strengthens Board with Appointment of Experienced Strategy and Investment Executives Lorenzo Calinawan and Craig Huff

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GEVI) today announced the appointment of two distinguished individuals, Lorenzo Calinawan and Craig Huff, to its board as independent directors, effective October 15, 2025.

These appointments expand the board from three directors to five directors. The company believes it now meets the standard of independent directors as required by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

“We are delighted to welcome Lorenzo and Craig to the board,” said Ted Ralson, Chairman of the Board of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. “Their exceptional experience in capital markets, corporate strategy and long-term value creation will strengthen our governance and provide invaluable perspective as we continue to grow and scale our platform.”

Mr. Lorenzo Calinawan

Lorenzo Calinawan is the co-founder and managing director of Chemlink Partners, a boutique M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on the global chemicals, specialty materials and adjacent industrial sectors. Over his career, Mr. Calinawan has advised on more than $90 billion of completed transactions, including landmark deals, transformative carve-outs, platform builds and cross-border transactions for leading strategics and private equity sponsors. Prior to founding Chemlink, he held senior investment banking roles at Citibank and Piper Sandler and also served as an investment professional at SK Capital Partners, where he focused on building and growing specialty chemicals and materials platforms.

Mr. Calinawan brings deep sector knowledge, a global network and proven transaction execution and investment expertise to the company’s board.

Lorenzo Calinawan commented, “I am thrilled to join this board at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. The company’s breakthrough technology has the potential to redefine its industry, and I look forward to contributing my experience to help scale this innovative platform,”

Mr. Craig Huff

Craig Huff is the founder and managing member of BoltRock Holdings LLC, a family investment firm and significant shareholder in the company. Prior to founding BoltRock, Mr. Huff co-founded and served as co-chief executive officer of Reservoir Capital, a multi-billion dollar opportunistic investment firm, for over two decades. He also served in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear engineer and nuclear submarine officer.

Mr. Huff has extensive board experience in both private and public companies across a wide range of sectors, including the insurance industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics, magna cum laude, from Abilene Christian University, and an MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School where he was recognized as a Baker Scholar.

Craig Huff commented, “I am excited to join the company’s board and support its groundbreaking CitroTech solution. Ted Ralston and founder Steve Conboy have positioned the company for growth, and I look forward to working with them, along with new CEO Wes Bolsen and COO Andrew Hotsko, to strengthen governance and help scale the company.”

For more information on Mighty Fire Breaker, visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, offers an innovative portfolio of non-toxic and environmentally safe wildfire defense solutions. The Company’s offerings include wildfire home defense systems, mobile and ground application systems, and products for use in the manufacturing of fire-resilient building products.

Mighty Fire Breaker’s CitroTech fire inhibitor is the only fire inhibitor designated as a EPA Safer Choice recipient and recognized as UL GREENGUARD GOLD.

Twitter: @GEVIOfficial

Website: https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Brett Maas, Managing Principal

Hayden IR, LLC

brett@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331

SOURCE: General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire