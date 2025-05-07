Gemz Corp’s BadgerBloX Homes & Major Streaming Network’s Home Design TV Show

GEMZ Corp’s (OTC Pink:GMZP) BadgerBloX Homes, an innovative leader in transforming shipping containers into sustainable, livable, and functional spaces, is excited to announce that the Company has been approached and had discussions with a major streaming network’s home design TV show. The show’s producers expressed keen interest in having BadgerBloX Homes featured in an episode, documenting the complete process of building a shipping container home from start to finish over a 6 month period.

This exciting collaboration would showcase BadgerBloX Homes’ expertise in creating eco-friendly, modern living spaces while highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship that define the company. The episode would offer viewers an in-depth look at the journey of turning a simple shipping container into a fully functional, stylish home, capturing the challenges, innovations, and triumphs along the way.

“We are beyond excited for this opportunity to share our passion for sustainable design with a global audience,” said Chris Schrubey, President of BadgerBloX Homes. “Being featured on this prestigious home design series opens new doors and opportunities for our company, allowing us to inspire others and showcase the limitless potential of container homes. We are excited to bring our vision to life on screen.”

BadgerBloX Homes is committed to pushing the boundaries of modular construction, offering customizable, durable, and environmentally conscious solutions for homeowners, businesses, and communities. This TV feature would mark a significant milestone in the company’s mission to redefine modern living through innovative design.

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBloX Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

http://www.badgerblox.com

