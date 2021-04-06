Gemini Partners with Learn & Earn to Deliver Cryptocurrency Education to High School Students

Lessons will help prepare students for a future of cryptocurrency, DeFi, digital wallets, and blockchain technology

NEW YORK & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange and custodian founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is partnering with Learn & Earn, the app that allows students to learn about financial literacy, gain exposure to new career opportunities, and develop other skills, while earning money for completing snack-size courses. Cryptocurrency courses sponsored by Gemini will explain what cryptocurrency is, the different kinds, the history of cryptocurrency, and will cover areas like digital wallet, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and the growing acceptance and future for digital currency.

“Gemini is committed to making sure everyone has resources available to learn about the crypto ecosystem. Through our partnership, Learn & Earn provides students with a simple yet comprehensive way to learn about cryptocurrencies, as well as earn rewards on their progress. We are proud to be working with Learn & Earn and are excited to foster crypto education in younger generations.” – David Abner, Global Head of Business Development at Gemini.

During the global pandemic, 1.2 billion children worldwide have been affected by school building closures. Learn & Earn, developed in collaboration with Junior Achievement USA, aims to reach as many of these students as possible, in particular those from low-income households, who make up more than 50 percent of the Learn & Earn users. Students with savings accounts for higher education, like the investment account offered by the app, are four times more likely to graduate from college.

“Learn & Earn is a unique EdTech/FinTech platform that grew out of Junior Achievement’s educational pillars of financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness for millions of kids,” explained Walter Cruttenden, founder of successful micro-investing platform, Acorns, and Chairman of Blast, the developer of Learn & Earn. “We’re excited to partner with Gemini, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. Courses on cryptocurrency are important. Gemini is a great partner.”

Learn & Earn allows K-12 students in the United States to select snack-size courses and earn money upon completion of each course. Students then invest that money in their UTMA/UGMA investment account with Robo-Bumpers™ to keep their portfolio diversified and growing over time. Students have a “Core” portfolio of the world’s largest diversified ETFs, and they can also select up to ten separate large cap stocks, or ETFs, from a curated “Explore” portfolio. This allows students to invest in fractional shares of companies like Apple, Tesla, Netflix, and Microsoft. Sponsored courses are funded by for-profit and non-profit entities. Students will be able to use the funds they’ve earned for college tuition, a certificate program, technical school, or to start a business.

Learn & Earn receives support and advice from enterprises like Franklin Templeton and Roth Capital Partners. Advisors include: Dr. Richard Thaler, Nobel Prize-winning economist; Dr. William Elliott III, Founder and Director of the Center on Assets, Education and Inclusion at the University of Michigan; Shlomo Benartzi, Professor Emeritus, UCLA Anderson School of Management; and Jon Fee, Head of Global Marketing for Saleforce.org.

The app can be found on the App Store or Google Play.

About Gemini

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store more than 30 cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, and Zcash. Gemini is a New York Trust Company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through cryptocurrency.

About Learn & Earn™

Created by the team behind Blast, Learn & Earn™ is the app that pays kids to learn. Covering real-world topics not taught in school, the snack-sized courses reward students with funds from sponsors and parents. These funds are then invested for the students, opening up a whole world of savings and investments for them. Working with preeminent partners and sponsors, Learn & Earn combines the best of FinTech and EdTech to redefine remote learning with courses that cover topics such as financial literacy, potential careers, and life skills. The app’s ultimate mission is simple: Teach kids how to become successful adults. Visit www.learnandearn.com for more information. Disclosures.

Investment advisory services are provided by Ant Money Advisors, LLC (“AMA”), an SEC-registered investment advisor. AMA’s terms and policies can be found at www.antmoneyadvisors.com or through www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. AMA facilitates trading through DriveWealth, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA’s BrokerCheck.

Contacts

Press Contact

Kayla Gill



[email protected]