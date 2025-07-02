Geeky Mamas Studios Launches “Bold Brands, Bigger Impact” Campaign to Empower 100 Hawaiʻi Businesses

MAUI, Hawaii, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Geeky Mamas Studios, a Maui-based creative agency, today announced the launch of its “Bold Brands, Bigger Impact” campaign, a new initiative designed to fortify 100 local Hawaiʻi businesses. This initiative directly combats the “do-it-all” mentality that often leads to burnout among solo entrepreneurs by providing an all-in-one digital support package for sustainable growth.

The campaign provides a comprehensive package to make professional branding accessible. It includes a full brand identity design with logos and brand guides, a custom e-commerce website for up to 20 products, and unlimited monthly website maintenance. The package also provides unlimited monthly graphic design for assets like social media posts, flyers, and menus. This new package is available with a $1000 setup and onboarding fee, with a monthly rate of $599 for an initial 12-month commitment.

The campaign stems from founder Tia’s decade-long journey as an entrepreneur in Hawaiʻi. What started as a one-woman show has now blossomed into a full agency with a team of six creatives, scaling the company’s ability to serve the community.

“After 10 years of building my own business here, my north star remains the same: to serve our local entrepreneurs. So many incredible business owners, especially our wahine, are doing it all on their own,” said Tia, Founder of Geeky Mamas Studios. “With ‘Bold Brands, Bigger Impact,’ we’re offering more than just design services; we’re offering a partnership. We want to be their dedicated digital team so they can keep their dreams alive without the burden of doing it all themselves.”

The “Bold Brands, Bigger Impact” package is now available for Hawaiʻi businesses. It includes an initial setup and a monthly subscription. Local business owners ready to scale their brand and reclaim their time are encouraged to visit the Geeky Mamas Studios website to learn more about the campaign at https://geekymamasstudios.com/.

About Geeky Mamas Studios:

Geeky Mamas Studios is a creative digital agency based on Maui, dedicated to empowering Hawaiʻi businesses. Founded in 2014 by Tia, a Maui resident, the agency specializes in brand design, custom websites, and digital marketing. As a local, on-island partner, Geeky Mamas Studios understands the unique needs of Hawaiʻi entrepreneurs and is committed to helping them grow, thrive, and connect with their community through authentic, professional digital solutions.

Contact Information

Name: Tia Rivera

Email: 397494@email4pr.com

Phone Number: 808-740-4001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geeky-mamas-studios-launches-bold-brands-bigger-impact-campaign-to-empower-100-hawaii-businesses-302496848.html

SOURCE Geeky Mamas Studios