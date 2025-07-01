CreateAI Advances Generative AI Technology with Two Papers Accepted at Prestigious ICCV 2025

SAN DIEGO and BEIJING, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CreateAI Holdings (“CreateAI” or the “Company”) (OTC: TSPH), a leader in artificial intelligence technology, today announced the acceptance of two groundbreaking research papers at the 20th International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV 2025), one of the world’s top computer vision conferences.

The accepted papers showcase innovative solutions in animation generation. The first paper, “LayerAnimate”(https://arxiv.org/abs/2501.08295), introduces revolutionary layer-level control in animation production, enabling precise manipulation of individual elements like characters, backgrounds, and effects. The second paper, “CycleVAR”(https://arxiv.org/abs/2506.23347), presents a novel approach to unsupervised anime-style translation, significantly improving efficiency in stylization processes.

LayerAnimate addresses a critical industry challenge by incorporating the fundamental concept of “layers” into AI animation generation, while CycleVAR introduces an efficient one-step process for transforming real photos into high-quality anime-style images.

“The acceptance of these papers is a significant affirmation of CreateAI’s technological innovation,” said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI. “We firmly believe that the value of AI lies in addressing real-world creative challenges. The breakthroughs in LayerAnimate and CycleVAR essentially provide the animation industry with dual tools for ‘precise control’ and ‘efficient transformation.'”

These developments align with CreateAI’s comprehensive strategy of building a technology-tools-content ecosystem for animation creation. The company has already demonstrated market leadership through its Ruyi image-to-video model and Animon.ai platform(https://www.animon.ai/), the world’s first AI video generation platform specifically designed for animation, which currently offers professional-grade AI anime generation capabilities for creators to explore.

The acceptance of these papers at ICCV 2025, known for its rigorous selection process, reinforces CreateAI’s position as a leading innovator in generative AI technology and computer vision research.

About CreateAI

CreateAI is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

CreateAI Media Contact:

Brad Burgess

ICR, LLC

Email: CreateAI.PR@icrinc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/createai-advances-generative-ai-technology-with-two-papers-accepted-at-prestigious-iccv-2025-302495626.html

SOURCE CreateAI Holdings Inc