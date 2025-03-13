GB Labs Showcases Intelligent Production Cloud Storage and Enterprise NAS Storage for hybrid and remote workflows, at NAB Show 2025

VALENCIA, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GB Labs, the leader in intelligent, centralized media storage, will showcase its production cloud storage solution and enterprise on-prem shared storage, at NAB Show 2025, on booth SL5705, South Hall Lower.

GB Labs transformative production cloud storage solution, NebulaNAS, has been developed from the ground up for media and production professionals.

Launched in 2024, NebulaNAS addresses a critical gap for producers, artists, editors, and other creatives who have long struggled with storage solutions. Traditional on-prem storage often falls short in supporting modern remote production and AI-driven workflows, while conventional cloud storage lacks the speed required for high-performance production. NebulaNAS bridges this divide, delivering a solution designed specifically for today’s demanding creative environments.

“GB Labs is helping its most innovative media customers turn to NebulaNAS to unify on-prem, cloud, and AI-driven workflows, enabling seamless collaboration and greater efficiency across remote and hybrid production environments,” said Dominic Harland, CEO & CTO, GB Labs.

NebulaNAS is designed to meet the unique demands of media production, handling diverse video formats, tight deadlines, stringent security requirements, evolving workflows, and an increasingly remote workforce. It delivers the flexibility of the cloud with the high performance of on-prem storage, enabling global access, seamless collaboration, and enterprise-grade security.

At NAB, businesses, creative teams, and IT leaders will learn about the critical benefits NebulaNAS provides:

Media Centricity: Designed by media professionals for the most demanding workflows, NebulaNAS supports all creative and management tools used today — at any frame rate, file size, format, or bit rate.

Cloud Flexibility: NebulaNAS operates across a distributed cloud architecture, providing added security and operational uptime and improving performance by better managing data across thousands of distributed servers. Users will benefit from the solution’s scalability, the flexibility to add local and NVMe caching storage, and the ability to mount drives seamlessly, mirroring existing work styles.

Local Performance: Users experience real-time access, seamless collaboration, and access to creative tools—like an on-prem NAS but from any location.

Global Collaboration: Whether in the office, on set, or working remotely, users can access and edit the same files in real-time, with NebulaNAS managing version integrity.

Enterprise Security: In addition to the file management system’s distributed nature and 256-bit AES encryption, NebulaNAS maintains file access and credential control regardless of the user’s location. The audit management system maintains historical data showing who interacted with which files, when, and from what location.

With NebulaNAS, professionals in the media and entertainment space can feel confident in moving on-prem production storage to the cloud, knowing it will meet the business’s needs while supporting collaboration for creative production teams. Producers can be sure their distributed teams can work reliably and securely from anywhere with the speed, performance, ease of use, and flexibility they demand.

Visit GB Labs at booth SL5705 for a hands-on demonstration of our cutting-edge media storage solutions.

About GB Labs

GB Labs is the global leader in intelligent and scalable shared storage to power and protect creative workflows. Supporting virtually any media workflow, from ingesting and editing 4K/8K video and data to post-production and long-term archive, GB Labs provides safe, secure, reliable, and incredibly fast and flexible solutions for primary, backup, or archive storage. The company’s comprehensive offering and unique storage ecosystem empower users to increase efficiency and productivity.

Providing flexibility for any organization that operates with a distributed workforce — from the small post house to the global media organization — GB Labs’ unique storage technologies facilitate seamless media workflows with fast, intuitive access worldwide.

