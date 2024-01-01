Gateway Academy Receives Prestigious WASC Accreditation

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#changingthestory—Gateway Academy, a private school in Phoenix for students in grades 6-12 who are considered “Twice Exceptional,” academically bright with high-functioning autism, recently received accreditation from the prestigious Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Gateway Academy is also accredited by Cognia and approved by the Arizona Department of Education.









To receive the ACS WASC accreditation, Gateway Academy underwent a six-year process that involved site visits, self-study including developing a schoolwide action plan, and follow ups, annually assessing action plan progress and completing progress report reviews and annual reports. The rigorous process evaluated Gateway Academy based on its educational quality, student outcomes, and institutional integrity.

“Receiving ACS WASC accreditation is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Robin Sweet, CEO at Gateway Academy. “This recognition validates our mission to empower Twice Exceptional students through individualized learning, creativity, and a nurturing environment where they can thrive. As the prevalence of autism is increasing, Gateway Academy is recognizing the important role our school plays in the lives of students and has invested $325,000 in capital improvements.”

Founded in 2005, Gateway Academy is set on 8.5 acres near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and serves about 125 students. The private tuition is free with Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account. Typical class size is 12-14 students. Students take multiple field trips a month and upperclassmen participate in dual-enrollment classes at Scottsdale Community College. In addition, AP courses are offered at Gateway.

“Gateway Academy’s accreditation is a testament to its unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and educational excellence,” said Dr. Barry Groves, President of the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). “This recognition reflects the school’s dedication to ongoing self-reflection, innovation, and the pursuit of the highest standards in education to support student success.”

Gateway Academy is a premier private school in Phoenix for grades 6-12. The school focuses on “Twice Exceptional” students who are academically capable with high-functioning autism. Tuition is free with Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account. Students receive individualized support, individually tailored education programs, social-emotional support, a positive structure, and a pathway towards independence. Programs include Dog Therapy, Community Service-NHS, Counseling, Equine Therapy, Get Fit: Mind & Body, Instrumental & Digital Music, PEERS Social Relationships, Virtual Reality Lab, Family & Consumer Science, and a World Language Lab. Gateway Academy offers AP classes, a Student Council, National Honor Society and a Basketball League through the Canyon Athletic Association. Gateway Academy is accredited by Cognia and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Visit gatewayacademy.us.

