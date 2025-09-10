GARY Agentic AI Agent on FedRAMP High/IL5 Now Available to Government and Department of War for Under $100K

Special Rate for Government Agencies Makes GARY Available to Drive AI and Efficiency Mandates

CORAS, the only Agentic AI Decision Intelligence Platform in the Department of War (DoW, formerly Department of Defense, DoD), announced today that it is offering its FedRAMP High and IL5 Agentic AI Agent GARY to government agencies for under $100,000. This special rate through Sept. 30, which includes enough tokens for 200+ active users, is available on NASA SEWP, OTAs, Tradewinds Marketplace, and SBIR Phase III. GARY is operational on NIPR, SIPR, and other trusted DoW environments.

GARY Agentic AI Agent

blue robot waving

“GARY is a game changer for the DoW because we deliver 10-50x productivity from day one,” said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. “Our Armed Forces and federal customers are now armed with Agentic Decision Intelligence, delivering mission execution in moments. We are more accurate and more productive than any AI tool on the market because GARY is integrated into the enterprise data fabric of an organization. Harnessing the power of an agency’s data within the most secure environments is the readiness recipe that the DoW needs to combat near-peer competition and equip the warfighter.”

As part of CORAS’s pledge to drive readiness now through decision intelligence, GARY delivers 10-50x productivity, understands DoW and government language, and is built for federal agency workflows. While he is designed to have the familiar look of a chatbot, he can do work in five minutes that has historically taken teams weeks to accomplish. GARY is integrated and has full access to the CORAS decision engine codebase and tools. GARY can analyze departmental data, run tradeoff scenarios, and generate mission-ready outputs – all by request. GARY will also inform a user when there is not enough relevant data to answer a query. GARY is an AI orchestrator that aggregates customer data and activates an ecosystem of Agentic AI agents designed to perform real work, add structure, reasoning, and drive execution in real time.

CORAS is actively expanding its joint IL5 deployments and is positioned to extend capabilities into additional mission networks and environments. Our goal is to accelerate the adoption of secure, Agentic Decision Intelligence across defense, intelligence, and allied operations. CORAS GARY is easy to get started and is available for a special rate for Government Agencies to support the AI mandate. CORAS also offers a 30-day free trial to DoW members with a .mil address. Go to GARY.AI to experience jaw-dropping capability today.

CORAS is the only Agentic Decision Intelligence platform trusted by leaders across the Department of War. Built for speed, security, and real-time execution, CORAS unifies data integration, agentic automation, and live decision support across IL5, NIPR, SIPR, FedRAMP-High, and other trusted DoW environments. Its platform and flagship AI assistant, GARY, deliver operational clarity from portfolio to program to execution level. CORAS is available through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, and partners including Carahsoft and AWS. For more information, visit www.coras.ai.

SOURCE: CORAS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire