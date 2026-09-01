Garrett Kappel Marketing Launches Data-Informed Brand Strategy Program for Regional Businesses

A new program built to help regional companies pair market research with brand storytelling for sustainable growth

Garrett Kappel Marketing today announced the launch of its Data-Informed Brand Strategy Program, a new offering created specifically for regional businesses looking to strengthen their brand positioning through a more evidence-based approach. The program reflects Garrett Kappel’s long-standing belief that strong marketing decisions should be grounded in research rather than guesswork, and it extends his integrated approach to a wider network of businesses across the Midwest.

Addressing a Gap in Regional Marketing

Garrett Kappel has spent over a decade working with startups, small businesses, and established organizations across professional services, retail, technology, and healthcare. Through that experience, he has repeatedly observed that many regional businesses have strong instincts about their customers but lack the structured data needed to confirm or refine those instincts.

The Data-Informed Brand Strategy Program was built to close that gap. Rather than relying solely on internal assumptions about audience behavior, the program introduces a consistent, research-driven process that regional businesses can use to validate their positioning and sharpen how they communicate with customers.

How the Program Works

The program begins with a detailed review of a company’s existing market position, including how it compares to competitors and how its current messaging aligns with actual customer behavior. Garrett Kappel Marketing gathers data on audience preferences, market trends, and competitive activity, then uses those findings to identify where a brand’s current strategy may be misaligned with what customers actually respond to.

Once this research phase is complete, the program shifts into strategy development. Garrett Kappel works directly with each client to translate research findings into practical messaging, positioning, and campaign recommendations. The goal throughout is to ensure that every strategic decision can be traced back to a clear piece of evidence rather than a general assumption about the market.

Built Around Garrett Kappel’s Integrated Approach

The new program reflects the same integrated philosophy that has defined Garrett Kappel’s work throughout his career. Rather than treating brand development, digital marketing, content strategy, and data analysis as separate functions, the Data-Informed Brand Strategy Program brings them together into a single coordinated process.

This structure allows regional businesses to see how their brand identity, digital presence, and content decisions all connect to the same underlying data, rather than experiencing marketing as a series of disconnected initiatives. Garrett Kappel Marketing designed the program specifically to give smaller organizations access to the kind of coordinated strategy typically reserved for larger companies with dedicated internal marketing teams.

A Focus on Regional Businesses

While Garrett Kappel Marketing has worked with clients nationally, this new program places particular emphasis on regional businesses operating within the greater Chicago area and throughout the Midwest. Garrett Kappel remains closely connected to this business community from his base in Lisle, Illinois, and the program is designed to reflect the specific dynamics regional companies face, including tighter marketing budgets and closely contested local markets.

Regional businesses often compete against both local rivals and larger national brands entering their markets. The Data-Informed Brand Strategy Program gives these companies a way to compete more effectively by ensuring their messaging is precise, differentiated, and grounded in a clear understanding of their specific customer base.

Blending Research With Storytelling

A defining feature of the program is its combination of analytical rigor and narrative development. Garrett Kappel has built his reputation on the ability to translate complex research findings into stories that feel authentic and resonate with modern consumers, and this program applies that same balance to every client engagement.

Rather than presenting clients with dense reports full of statistics, Garrett Kappel Marketing turns research findings into clear strategic narratives that guide decision-making across an organization. This approach ensures that data informs not just what a business says, but how it says it, helping brands communicate with both credibility and genuine appeal.

Measurable Progress Throughout

Each engagement under the program includes defined benchmarks tied to a client’s specific business goals, whether that involves increasing visibility, strengthening customer engagement, or driving sustainable revenue growth. Garrett Kappel Marketing tracks progress against these benchmarks throughout the engagement, giving clients a clear view of how their strategy is performing over time.

This consistent measurement reflects a standard Garrett Kappel applies across all of his work: marketing efforts should produce outcomes that can be evaluated and understood, not simply activity that appears productive without a clear connection to business results.

Now Accepting New Clients

The Data-Informed Brand Strategy Program is now available to regional businesses across professional services, retail, technology, healthcare, and related industries. Garrett Kappel Marketing is currently accepting new client engagements and encourages interested businesses to reach out directly to discuss their specific goals and challenges.

Each new engagement begins with a conversation focused on understanding the business, its customers, and its competitive landscape before any formal research or strategy work begins, ensuring that every recommendation is built around the realities of that specific company rather than a generic framework.

Continuing a Career Built on Clarity

The launch of this program marks a continued step in Garrett Kappel’s broader mission: helping growing companies establish clarity in their messaging and confidence in their market presence. By formalizing his research-driven approach into a structured offering, Garrett Kappel Marketing aims to give more regional businesses access to the kind of disciplined, evidence-based strategy that has defined his work for over a decade.

As regional markets continue to grow more competitive, Garrett Kappel Marketing intends for this program to serve as a practical resource for businesses seeking sustainable growth built on genuine understanding of their customers rather than short-term tactics alone.

About Garrett Kappel Marketing

Garrett Kappel Marketing is led by Garrett Kappel, a seasoned marketing expert based in Lisle, Illinois, recognized for his strategic mindset and results-driven approach to brand growth. With over a decade of experience, Garrett Kappel specializes in integrated marketing strategies that combine brand development, digital marketing, content strategy, and data-driven decision making. He has worked with startups, small businesses, and established organizations across professional services, retail, technology, and healthcare, consistently helping clients increase visibility, strengthen customer engagement, and achieve sustainable revenue growth. Remaining closely connected to the Midwest business community while maintaining a national perspective on marketing innovation, Garrett Kappel continues to be a trusted partner for businesses seeking meaningful, measurable growth.

Contact Garrett Kappel Marketing: garrett@kappelmarketing.com

SOURCE: Garrett Kappel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire