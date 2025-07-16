Gant’s AI-Powered Email Buddy Drives Happiness

Gant Travel, an award-winning innovation leader in the travel management community, today announced the success of its new AI-powered email automation system. The technology, now fully deployed across Gant’s core service platform, represents a leap forward in intelligent automation for corporate travel.

gant logo



A comparison of email travel cases over the past two months versus a 36-month historical average shows a 17% reduction in average response time of email since the tool’s launch. The average email handle also dropped 15%, while accuracy in email structure, grammar, and spelling reached 100%.

“When it comes to traveler support, speed and precision are non-negotiable,” said Patrick Linnihan, CEO of Gant Travel. “Our agents are now equipped with our ‘Email Buddy’-it gives them superpower-like capabilities to deliver flawless responses faster and more efficiently, without sacrificing personalization.”

“Email Buddy is more than a productivity tool,” added Jim Conner, Director of Operations at Gant Travel. “It’s a partner that empowers our agents to respond faster, smarter, and with greater empathy and clarity. By understanding the full context of an email thread, Email Buddy helps us deliver high-quality responses in record time with minimal effort.”

Gant built Email Buddy using seven years of anonymized email data to train the large language model that powers it. The system interprets inbound messages and composes grammatically correct, contextually precise responses.

The system functions as a real-time email aid for Gant’s agent team, suggesting optimized replies based on prior correspondence and allowing agents to select the appropriate tone (professional, friendly, concise, etc.).

For travelers, nothing changes. They send support emails as usual. Behind the scenes, AI triages the message, recommends the best response, and accelerates resolution-all while the agent maintains full control.

“Travelers simply get better service-faster,” said Linnihan. “Meanwhile, our teams handle more with less effort, and our clients benefit from reduced turnaround times and increased policy compliance. For agents whose primary language isn’t English, it even translates their work back to English. We’ve also configured Email Buddy with voice-to-text functionality to enhance productivity. The tool is composing perfect replies.”

Email Buddy is just one component of Gant’s broader commitment to intelligent automation, building on its 2024 acquisition of Aimendo. From hotel personalization to policy-based decisioning, Gant is redesigning corporate travel services for speed, scalability, and strategic impact.

About Gant Travel

Gant Travel is a forward-thinking travel management company that blends personalized service with cutting-edge technology to create smarter travel solutions for modern businesses. Learn more at www.ganttravel.com.

