Gant Travel Unveils Hotel Personalization Platform to Maximize Traveler Relevance and Revenue Recovery

Gant Travel, a trailblazer in modern corporate travel solutions, has launched a powerful new automated personalization tool designed to enhance the traveler experience and capture unrealized hotel bookings. By analyzing transactional and behavioral data across the individual, company, and broader client base, Gant now delivers hyper-targeted hotel offers with perfect timing and precision.

“Too often, hotel options are served generically,” said Patrick Linnihan, CEO of Gant Travel. “We’ve built a system that speaks to the traveler’s history, their company’s travel patterns and behavior. It’s personalization with purpose. Travelers are responding positively, since we launched this automation last year we have seen an 2% increase in hotel attachments.”

This innovation from Gant, named simply “Hotel Concierge,” addresses a long-standing challenge in the travel industry: the lost opportunity when travelers skip hotel bookings at the point of sale. Gant’s new solution leverages personal history, organizational preferences and policy, and peer behavior to drive intelligent hotel recommendations.

By meeting travelers with relevant options at the right moment-after flights are booked but before the trip is finalized-Hotel Concierge enables companies to increase hotel attachment rates without relying on generic reminders or static content. Right now, for hundreds of Gant accounts, when a traveler books a flight on an online booking tool without a hotel, Gant automatically offers five personalized hotel recommendations to match their trip via email.

With this system, travel managers gain improved hotel compliance and supplier utilization, while travelers enjoy smarter, more relevant suggestions-without the clutter. The result is a more intuitive, conversion-optimized booking experience that feels effortless yet personal.

Gant’s approach integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, requiring no new app downloads or user behaviors.

