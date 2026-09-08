Gaming Realms PLC Announces Interim Results

Strong growth in core content licensing business; revenue up 12% and Adjusted EBITDA1 margins expanding

UK revenues return to growth despite near doubling of Remote Gaming Duty

Core content licensing revenue increased 23% in the two months post-period compared to the same period in 2025

Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2026 (the “Period” or “H1’26”).

Financial highlights:

H1’26 H1’25 Change £m £m % Content licensing revenue 13.0 11.7 +12% Brand licensing revenue 0.7 2.4 -71% Social publishing revenue 1.7 1.9 -9% Total revenue 15.5 16.0 -3% Adjusted EBITDA (excl. brand licensing) 5.9 5.1 +16% Adjusted EBITDA (total) 6.6 7.5 -12% Profit before tax (excl. brand licensing) 2.7 1.8 +47% Profit before tax (total) 3.4 4.2 -21%

Total revenue of £15.5m (H1’25: £16.0m), with the period-on-period movement driven by a reduction in non-core brand licensing revenue following a significant multi-year brand renewal recognised in full in the prior period

Total licensing revenues reduced 2% to £13.8m (H1’25: £14.1m), consisting of: Content licensing revenue increased 12% to £13.0m (H1’25: £11.7m) Brand licensing revenue reduced 71% to £0.7m (H1’25: £2.4m), as a result of the impact of the significant non-core brand deal in the prior period as noted above

Adjusted EBITDA excluding brand licensing grew 16% to £5.9m (H1’25: £5.1m), representing a 40% Adjusted EBITDA margin (H1’25: 37%), demonstrating continued operating leverage in the core content licensing business

Profit before tax excluding brand licensing increased 47% to £2.7m (H1’25: £1.8m)

Net cash at period end of £13.5m (Dec’25: £17.8m) after £6.0m returned to shareholders through the Group’s ongoing share buyback programme

Operational highlights:

Launched content in four new regulated markets during the period: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Peru

Released 11 new games into the market (H1’25: 6 games); eight unique Slingo titles along with three games from the Company’s newly established Lucky Lunar studio

UK revenues up 3% versus the comparative period, with gross gaming revenue now above levels seen prior to the staking limit changes introduced in 2025

North America content licensing revenue up 16% over H1’25, reflecting continued market expansion across the region

Launched with 22 new partners globally (H1’25: 19 partners): In North America with Fanduel in West Virginia and Resorts in Pennsylvania In South America with Kaizen in Peru In Europe with William Hill in Spain and Entain in Portugal In Africa with Betway in South Africa and Sportybet in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya

Increased unique players in the content licensing business by 88%

Launched a further five third-party slot games, bringing the total number of third-party games distributed to 28 (Dec’25: 23)

Post period-end:

Core content licensing revenue increased 23% in the two months post period-end compared to the same period in 2025

Launched in two further regulated markets; Alberta, Canada, and Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

Launched content with 13 partners including Hard Rock in Ontario and LiveScore in South Africa

Released a further five unique games across our Slingo and Lucky Lunar studios

1 EBITDA is profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation expenses and is a non-GAAP measure. The Group uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to comment on its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding share option and related charges and adjusting items, which are significant, non-recurring items outside the scope of the Group’s ordinary activities. See Note 4 for further details.

Summary:

Gaming Realms has delivered continued growth in its core content licensing business through the first half of 2026, executing on its strategy of developing and licensing innovative games globally to market-leading partners.

Total Group revenue of £15.5m (H1’25: £16.0m) reflects a reduction in brand licensing revenue following the prior-period recognition of a significant multi-year brand licensing renewal, the consideration for which was recognised in full at inception. Excluding brand licensing, revenue grew 9% period-on-period, underpinned by the ongoing international expansion of the content licensing business.

Adjusted EBITDA of £6.6m (H1’25: £7.5m) reflects the same brand licensing dynamic. On a comparable basis, excluding brand licensing, Adjusted EBITDA grew 16% period-on-period, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin on core business improving further, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in the Group’s licensing model.

In the UK, the increase in Remote Gaming Duty to 40% from 1 April 2026 represented a further headwind for the sector following the staking limit changes in 2025. Notwithstanding this, UK revenues grew 3% compared with the comparative period, and gross gaming revenue is now above the levels seen prior to the staking limit changes, reflecting both the resilience of the Slingo brand and the effectiveness of the Group’s recent product innovations.

The Group continued to expand its international footprint during the period, launching in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Peru, and taking the total number of regulated markets to 32 as at 30 June 2026. Post period-end, the Group also became one of the first content providers live in Alberta, Canada, on the opening day of the province’s newly regulated iGaming market and also launched in the regulated market of Argentina.

During the period, the Group released 11 unique new games, including three titles from its newly established Lucky Lunar slot studio. The Lucky Lunar studio marks an important step in broadening the Group’s content portfolio beyond the Slingo mechanic and into traditional slot formats, expanding the addressable opportunity with existing and new operator partners.

Outlook for FY26:

Trading in the first half of 2026 was in line with the Board’s expectations, and the Board remains confident that the Group will deliver full year results in line with market expectations.

Looking ahead, the Group is well positioned to build on its momentum and deliver further growth across both new and existing markets. The Alberta launch post period-end strengthens the Group’s North American position, adding to an established base across six U.S. regulated iGaming states and three Canadian provinces.

Our strategic focus for the remainder of the year is to continue broadening our international footprint by entering additional regulated markets, while deepening our presence with existing partners to capture further growth opportunities.

These market expansions will be underpinned by:

The continued release of new Slingo titles and the expansion of the Lucky Lunar slot portfolio in H2 2026;

The deepening of third-party content distribution through our aggregation platform; and

Continued investment in platform technology and data analytics to support scalable, efficient growth.

Commenting on the first half performance, Mark Segal, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The first half results reflect the continued execution of our strategy and the early benefits of the increased investment we made in content and platform capability in the second half of 2025. Core content licensing grew 12% driven by new market launches, 22 new operator partners and an expanding portfolio of Slingo and Lucky Lunar titles.

“Our UK business demonstrated real resilience, growing revenues despite the near-doubling of Remote Gaming Duty. We are now live in 34 regulated markets following our post-period launches in Alberta, Canada and Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, and we expect that investment to convert into an increased games release volume in the second half.

“The Board is confident in the Group’s outlook for the future, and for the remainder of the year.”

An analyst briefing will be held virtually at 9.30am today. To attend, please contact Yellow Jersey at gamingrealms@yellowjerseypr.com.

Enquiries

Gaming Realms plc

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CEO

Geoff Green, CFO 0845 123 3773 Peel Hunt LLP – NOMAD and Joint Broker

George Sellar

Andrew Clark 020 7418 8900 Investec Bank plc – Joint Broker

James Hopton

Lydia Zychowska 020 7597 4000 Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Annabelle Wills 07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Malta. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. As the creator of a variety of SlingoTM, bingo, slots and other games, we use our proprietary data platform to build and engage global audiences. In 2026, Gaming Realms launched Lucky Lunar, a new studio focused on creating innovative slot titles that combine familiar casino mechanics with unique SlingoTM features. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

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SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire