GameSquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase as Part of $100 Million Treasury Strategy

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GAME) (the “Company” or “GameSquare”) a next-generation media, entertainment, and technology company, today announced it has completed a $5 million purchase of Ethereum (ETH), acquiring approximately 1,818.84 ETH at a weighted average price of $2,749 per ETH. This marks the first deployment under the Company’s $100 million Ethereum treasury authorization, aimed at building a differentiated, crypto-native treasury management strategy.

“This marks an inflection point in GameSquare’s strategic evolution as we activate our Ethereum-native treasury strategy,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “In partnership with Dialectic and Ryan Zurrer, we are leveraging Medici, Dialectic’s proprietary platform that combines machine learning, automated optimization, and multi-layered risk controls, to target best-in-class risk-adjusted yields of 8-14%, well above current staking benchmarks of 3-4%.”

The Company’s ETH-focused treasury program is designed to generate sustainable, risk-adjusted yield through decentralized finance protocols and Ethereum ecosystem assets. Medici’s platform is known for its advanced risk management and performance monitoring, making it a strong foundation for scalable treasury deployment.

In addition, GameSquare announced that Lucid Capital Markets, sole book-running manager for the Company’s previously announced underwritten public offering, has exercised its full over-allotment option. Lucid purchased an additional 1,263,157 shares (or common stock equivalents) at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. This brings total gross proceeds from the offering to approximately $9.2 million, including $1.2 million from the over-allotment exercise, prior to deducting offering-related expenses.

“We’re encouraged by the support from a high-caliber group of investors and decentralized finance leaders who share our long-term vision. With a $100 million ETH authorization in place and momentum building, we are committed to executing a disciplined, forward-looking strategy,” concluded Mr. Kenna.

Once fully implemented, GameSquare expects to allocate capital generated from this strategy to support additional ETH asset purchases, fund a potential share repurchase program or reinvest in the Company’s growth initiatives.

